Dystopian Sci-Fi Novel JoinWith.Me Explores the Impact of Technology on Humankind, now available on Amazon

Do you want to see the future? Be careful what you ask for. The newly released book JoinWith.Me explores whether we control technology or it controls us.

Technology is an ever-growing part of daily life, with society becoming increasingly dependent upon it and even addicted to it. Few people seem to consider the consequences.” — JoinWith.Me author Mike Meier

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The newly released JoinWith.Me is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind. The story is based on a screenplay by Mike Meier , which has received multiple distinctions:Video Trailer: Award Winner IndieX Film Fest, Los Angeles July 2020 (Honorable Mention)Screenplay: Independent Shorts Awards 2020, Finalist, May 2020Screenplay: Indie Short Fest, Los Angeles International Film Festival, Official Selection, July 2020Screenplay: Script Summit Screenplay Contest 2020, Official SelectionScreenplay: Official Selection of the HollyShorts Screenwriting Competition (2020)Technology is an ever-growing part of daily life, with society becoming increasingly dependent upon it and even addicted to it. For author Mike Meier, the moment where artificial intelligence crosses the threshold into self-awareness is inevitable, yet the question of whether technology actually allows humanity to flourish in a futuristic world remains to be seen.In JoinWith.Me, a man named Sam Vanderpool lives a solitary and isolated existence, working a menial job in an urban dystopian society, in the not so distant future, dominated by technology. After an ad pops up on his computer screen, Sam contacts a website claiming to offer counseling for lonely people. Upon entering the site, he speaks with a girl who offers to help him. However, Sam soon discovers this girl is an omnipresent creature who stalks his every move and lurks behind every chip, screen and interface. Desperate to escape the mind control, Sam moves off the grid by living on the streets, and in doing so makes friends, ultimately discovering the connection he was seeking.Meier posits that eventually all of humanity will converge in technology. “It is the ultimate destiny of humankind, and while it is startling to see how the Internet and technology has the ability to control us as a society, I really want to emphasize the enduring power of a human connection, something AI cannot replicate,” he says.JoinWith.Me is now available for purchase online at Amazon . - As a bonus, the book contains QR Codes for previews of scenes from the upcoming short film.About the AuthorMike Meier grew up in Germany. He holds a master’s degree in political science as well as a J.D. and LL.M. When not writing books and screenplays, he enjoys playing Latin and Flamenco guitar. He currently resides in the greater Washington, D.C area.About JoinWith.MeIn the year 2032, Sam Vanderpool lives a lonely existence with a menial job in an urban dystopia that is impersonal and dominated by technology. Sam is jolted from his routine when an ad appears on his computer screen that takes him to a website called JoinWith.Me. The site offers counseling for the lonely, and Sam decides to log on. He talks to a girl who offers to help him be happier and find a girlfriend. Or so he thinks...When she tells him to give all his money to a stranger, Sam reports her to the police, but they brush him off. He decides to leave town, but his flight is mysteriously canceled. Where there is a chip, a screen, or an interface, there she is. In desperation, he abandons the life he knows and becomes one of the city's homeless, scrounging for money and befriending transients: Gabrielle, an immigrant with the voice of an angel and a direct connection to God, and Joey, an armless man who makes art with his feet...JoinWith.Me by Mike MeierISBN: 978-1-64111-942-9Publication Date: Available now on AmazonWebsite https://JoinWith.Me

