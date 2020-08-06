Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Multiple Accolades for the JoinWith.Me Screenplay and Trailer, the Dystopian Fiction Debut of Mike Meier

JoinWith.Me, book cover for hardcopy, with QR Code

Recognition for JoinWith.Me trailer and screenplay

JoinWith.Me QR code that connects to the video trailer

Storyboard image from JoinWith.Me, view of the City

Storyboard image from JoinWith.Me, Sam's view of the City

The sci-fi book JoinWith.Me is now available on Amazon as eBook and Paperback

... while it is startling to see how the Internet and technology have the ability to control us as a society, I really want to emphasize the enduring power of a human connection ...”
— Mike Meier, author of JoinWith.Me
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The screenplay of Mike Meier entitled “JoinWith.Me” has received multiple accolades, and the book is now available on Amazon as an eBook and Paperback. JoinWith.Me is a dystopian thriller that explores timely questions: whether we control technology or it controls us; the singularity horizon where AI crosses the threshold into self-awareness; the enduring power of human connection; and the ultimate destiny of humankind.

So far, the screenplay and video trailer have received the following distinctions:

Video Trailer: Award Winner IndieX Film Fest, Los Angeles July 2020 (Honorable Mention)

Screenplay: Independent Shorts Awards 2020, Finalist, May 2020

Screenplay: Indie Short Fest, Los Angeles International Film Festival, Official Selection, July 2020

Screenplay: Script Summit Screenplay Contest 2020, Official Selection

Screenplay: Official Selection of the HollyShorts Screenwriting Competition (2020)

Technology is an ever-growing part of daily life, with society becoming increasingly dependent upon it and even addicted to it. For author Mike Meier, the moment where artificial intelligence crosses the threshold into self-awareness is inevitable, yet the question of whether technology actually allows humanity to flourish in a futuristic world remains to be seen.

In brief, the storyline is: In the year 2032, Sam Vanderpool lives a lonely existence with a menial job in an urban dystopia that is impersonal and dominated by technology. Sam is jolted from his routine when an ad appears on his computer screen that takes him to a website called JoinWith.Me. The site offers counseling for the lonely, and Sam decides to log on. He talks to a girl who offers to help him be happier and find a girlfriend. Or so he thinks...

When she tells him to give all his money to a stranger, Sam reports her to the police, but they brush him off. He decides to leave town, but his flight is mysteriously canceled. Where there is a chip, a screen, or an interface, there she is. In desperation, he abandons the life he knows and becomes one of the city's homeless, scrounging for money and befriending transients: Gabrielle, an immigrant with the voice of an angel and a direct connection to God, and Joey, an armless man who makes art with his feet...

Meier posits that eventually all of humanity will converge in technology. “It is the ultimate destiny of humankind, and while it is startling to see how the Internet and technology has the ability to control us as a society, I really want to emphasize the enduring power of a human connection, something AI cannot replicate,” he says.

JoinWith.Me is available for purchase online at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FB72J8T/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=joinwith.me&qid=1596678624&sr=8-1

JoinWith.Me by Mike Meier
ISBN: 978-1-64111-942-9

About the Author

Mike Meier grew up in Germany. He holds a master’s degree in political science as well as a J.D. and LL.M. When not writing books and screenplays, he enjoys playing Latin and Flamenco guitar. He currently resides in the greater Washington, D.C area.

Trailer of JoinWith.Me

