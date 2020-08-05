Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
*Updated with Vehicle Information and Video* Suspect and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Cedar Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect discharged a handgun at the victim then fled the scene in a vehicle. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

 

The suspect and vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in the photos and video link below:

https://youtu.be/gZLRUiz6IQE

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia

