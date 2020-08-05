Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry Offenses: 100 Block of 41st Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, August 1, 2020, and an Unlawful Entry offense that occurred on Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the 100 block of 41st Street, Northeast.

 

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, at approximately 3:06 am, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

 

On Sunday, August 2, 2020, at approximately 12:16 pm, the suspect gained entry to an establishment at the listed location. The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police.

 

On Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 18-year-old Keonte Marshall, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Unlawful Entry.

