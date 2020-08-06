OpsGuru partners with Food-X and Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster to enhance eGrocery Management Solutions
OpsGuru joins Food-X led consortium to deliver cloud-native data platform to enhance food delivery solution built on Microsoft Azure
At OpsGuru we strive to help businesses take full advantage of cloud-native technologies to accelerate innovation.”VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpsGuru, Kubernetes and Data Analytics Experts empowering businesses to accelerate Cloud-Native adoption, today announces that it has partnered with the Digital Technology Supercluster member Food-X Technologies to continue to enhance its eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) to scale safe food delivery for retailers. OpsGuru will assist Food-X Technologies and other consortium members by delivering data platform capabilities for the eGMS solution built on Microsoft Azure. The Digital Technology Supercluster project consortium includes Food-X, Microsoft, OpsGuru, Adaptech, AltaML, ETG Consulting, Routific and Spud.
— Anton Mishel, OpsGuru CEO
OpsGuru specializes in cloud enablement using cloud-native technologies. OpsGuru has worked with customers all over Canada and the world to run and operate cloud-native workloads that enable scalable, highly available, secure and cost-effective technology solutions.
As FoodX eGMS software-based tools aim to help online grocery fulfilment center employees and e-commerce business managers effectively manage the day-to-day online grocery operations at scale while increasing accessibility to a contactless, safe food delivery experience for consumers, OpsGuru’s experience aligns well with the project needs.
“We are proud to be partnering with Food-X Technologies to continue to expand Food-X Technologies eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS) with the support of the Digital Technology Supercluster,” remarked Anton Mishel, CEO of OpsGuru. “At OpsGuru we strive to help businesses take full advantage of cloud-native technologies to accelerate innovation. An eGrocery Management Solution is not only a business innovation but a solution that is acutely needed by our communities responding to COVID-19.”
About OpsGuru
OpsGuru was founded in 2018 with headquarters in Vancouver, Canada and global offices in Tel Aviv and Romania. Accelerating Cloud-native being the driving force of the company, OpsGuru’s key services include cloud adoption, Kubernetes enablement, application modernization, insights from data, and cloud security. Through OpsGuru’s signature product - the OpsGuru Cloud Launchpad - OpsGuru helps clients to achieve rapid cloud deployment by rolling out a secure and scalable cloud foundation.
About Food-X Technologies
Food-X draws on over 20 years of experience in online grocery and has a proven track record of delivering efficiency, sustainability and profitability for large grocery retailers. Food-X Technologies is the only scalable end-to-end software solution designed to meet the needs of grocery retailers with profitable unit economics. For more information please visit FoodX.io.
About Digital Technology Supercluster
The Digital Technology Supercluster solves some of industry’s and society’s biggest problems through Canadian-made technologies. We bring together private and public sector organizations of all sizes to address challenges facing Canada’s economic sectors including healthcare, natural resources, manufacturing, and transportation. Through this ‘collaborative innovation,’ the Supercluster helps to drive solutions better than any single organization could on its own. The Digital Technology Supercluster is led by industry leaders such as D-Wave, LifeLabs, LlamaZOO, Lululemon, MDA, Microsoft, Mosaic Forest Management, Sanctuary AI, Teck Resources Limited, TELUS, Terramera, and 1Qbit. Together, we work to position Canada as a global hub for digital innovation. A full list of Members can be found here.
About the COVID-19 Program
The COVID-19 Program aims to improve the health and safety of Canadians and support Canada’s ability to address issues created by the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, the program will build expertise and capacity to anticipate and address issues that may arise in future health crises, from healthcare to a return to work and community. More information can be found here.
For Digital Technology Supercluster related media requests, please contact Elysa Darling at elysa@switchboardpr.com, or 1-587-890-9833.
Mency Woo, Head of Marketing
OpsGuru
+1 778-883-8347
