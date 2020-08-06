Acutus Medical Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (NASDAQ: AFIB) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,823,529 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $18.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Acutus. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Acutus, are expected to be approximately $158.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on August 6, 2020, under the symbol “AFIB.” The offering is expected to close on August 10, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Acutus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,323,529 shares of Acutus’ common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.



J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers. William Blair is also acting as book-running manager. Canaccord Genuity and BTIG are acting as co-managers.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on August 5, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to Acutus’ expectations regarding the commencement of trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market and the completion, timing and size of the public offering. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. Additional factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and our response to it, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.