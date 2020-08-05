Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 10/County Road 54 railroad crossing in Detroit Lakes closed until Friday (Aug. 5, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. —The railroad crossing at the Highway 10/County Road 54 intersection in Detroit Lakes will remain closed until Friday, Aug. 7 to give the concrete additional time to cure.

Turn lanes in both directions on Highway 10 are closed, and traffic is being detoured to Kris Street and Randolph Road. The road is impassable at the crossing.

Railroad crews are installing new crossing planks, which is part of the 2020 intersection improvement project at Kris Street and County Road 54. For more information about the project, visit the project website.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

