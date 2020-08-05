Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hwy 12 reopens between Howard Lake and Cokato (Aug. 5, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — (4:15 PM) Highway 12 has reopened to traffic, however crews will continue to work overnight along shoulders. Slow down, watch for workers and equipment when going through area. For current road conditions statewide, use 511mn.org.

Thank you for your continued patience while respond to this incident.

