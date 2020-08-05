Coastal Management offers Emergency CAMA General Permit for Hurricane Isaias recovery, tips for speeding up permit process

Coastal property owners in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties who need to replace docks, piers, bulkheads or similar structures damaged by Hurricane Isaias along sounds, rivers and creeks may be authorized to do so more quickly through an emergency general permit offered by the N.C. Division of Coastal Management.

“Our coastal communities are becoming all too familiar with major damage to property resulting from the impacts of our changing climate and back-to-back hurricanes. For the third year in a row, we are offering this emergency general permit that will allow our coastal residents and businesses to rebuild quickly,” said Michael S. Regan, secretary of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality. “The emergency permit assists with the immediate need for repairs and replacements caused by the impacts of Hurricane Isaias.”

The emergency permit expedites the approval process for rebuilding docks, piers, bulkheads and similar water dependent structures that meet state standards. The emergency permit may also be used for dune reconstruction and maintenance dredging of existing channels.

This emergency general permit may be used only for damage due to Hurricane Isaias in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties. The normal $200 permit fee is waived for the emergency permit.

Secretary Regan activated the emergency permit today. The permit does not eliminate the need to obtain any other required state, local or federal authorization. To see Regan’s signed activation, go to link here.

Emergency permits must be obtained, and all work must be completed, by August 5, 2021.

The emergency permit cannot be used for rebuilding houses and does not apply to the replacement of oceanfront structures.

Those who want to apply for the emergency general permit can help staff with the N.C. Division of Coastal Management review your request as quickly as possible by following these guidelines:

First, call the Wilmington District office of the Division of Coastal Management at 910-796-7215. The office is located at 127 Cardinal Drive Extension in Wilmington.

Provide your name, name of any authorized agent working on your behalf, your address, phone number and the project location. Include any detailed information that will be helpful, such as the state road number, the name of the water body and the name of the subdivision or development.

You will be required to pick up your permit at the division office. If requested, bring with you a description of the extent of the repair, replacement, dune reconstruction or maintenance dredging you need to do, including dimensions and shoreline length. Pre- and post-storm pictures of the project are helpful.

For projects involving dredging, please provide confirmation that the adjacent riparian property owners have been notified by certified mail of the proposed work. The notice should instruct neighbors to provide any comments about the proposed work to the Division of Coastal Management within 10 days of receiving the notice, and that a lack of response by them will be interpreted as no objection. Or, you can provide a signed statement of no objection from both adjacent riparian property owners. Forms are available here.

If you have had any other CAMA permit issued for your property, please inform the division staff. Those permits may contain information that will help staff with the Division of Coastal Management review your repair or replacement request.

###