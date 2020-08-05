Warner Announces 1,091 New WV Business Registrations for July 2020

Charleston, W.Va. — For the second month in a row, Clay County led West Virginia in the percentage of new business registration growth for July 2020. A total of five new businesses registered to operate in the County during the month, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Statewide, the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office registered 1,091 new businesses in July. The number of registered business entities in Clay County grew from 202 to 207, which equates to a 2.48 percent increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Ritchie, Nicholas, and Boone counties also had notable growth during the month.

“Steady business growth is vital to our economy during these turbulent times,” Warner said. “The Secretary of State’s Office is committed to ensuring new businesses and entrepreneurs experience a quick and easy registration process, even during a pandemic.”

The number of business entities in Summers County grew from 466 to 475, with Ritchie County business entities increasing from 424 to 432. Nicholas County experienced an increase in new business registrations from 1,067 to 1,086, and Boone County went from 484 to 492 for the month.

West Virginia saw an 8.83 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. Summers County led the increase with 19.05 percent growth. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

While all Secretary of State offices are currently closed for in-person public services, staff continues to perform and process all Business & Licensing requests. Nearly all business filings can be completed online through the business portal at Business4WV.gov.

For licensing requests, including service of process, notary commissions, apostilles, and marriage celebrants, documents should be mailed to: WV Secretary of State’s Office, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.

If you're a military veteran or a young entrepreneur under the age of 30, learn more about the Secretary of State's registration fee waiver programs here.

For immediate assistance, contact the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.