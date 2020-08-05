Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Daytime Lane Closures Next Week for ITS Installation in Chester County

King of Prussia, PA – Single lane closures are scheduled next week on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) in Valley, Sadsbury and West Caln townships, Chester County for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are :

  • Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane and shoulder closure are scheduled on westbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between the Route 82 (1st Avenue) and Airport Road interchanges in Valley Township; and
  • Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane and shoulder closure are scheduled on eastbound U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) between Old Mill Road and Airport Road in Sadsbury and West Caln townships.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

The work is part of a project to install ITS improvements on U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) and a 20-mile stretch of Business U.S. 30 that extends from west of Route 10 (Octorara Trail) in West Sadsbury Township to the U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass) Interchange with U.S. 202 in East Whiteland Township, Chester County.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Bruce & Merrilees Electric Company, of New Castle, PA, is the general contractor on the $5,892,298 project which is financed with 100 percent federal funds. The entire project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2021.

For more information on this project and the U.S. 30 Reconstruction and Improvements project visit www.us30-chesco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

