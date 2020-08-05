Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FWP seeks public comment on proposed fishing dock project at Black Sandy State Park

Recreation News

Wed Aug 05 15:05:01 MDT 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comments on a proposal to construct a short concrete sidewalk compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act criteria for access to a floating ADA fishing dock at Black Sandy State Park on Hauser Reservoir, north of Helena.

Construction on the dock is proposed to occur from Sept. 15 to Oct. 31, 2020.

To view the environmental assessment, visit fwp.mt.gov.

Please mail comments to FWP, 4600 Giant Springs Rd, Great Falls, MT 59405, Public comment will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2020.

-fwp-

