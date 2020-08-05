BlueLinx Announces Distribution of LP® SmartSide® Products in the Northeast U.S.

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the U.S., today announced a new distribution agreement with LP Building Solutions (LP) in Northeast U.S. markets. BlueLinx will now distribute LP® SmartSide® and LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding from its Bellingham, MA; Buffalo, NY; Burlington, VT; Denville, NJ; Long Island, NY; Pittsburgh, PA; and Portland, ME facilities.



“BlueLinx is committed to providing excellent service to our customers while providing the highest quality products available,” said BlueLinx Regional Vice President Tom Ciarletta. “Our agreement with LP to provide SmartSide and ExpertFinish Trim & Siding expands our siding offering to our customers, giving them innovative products, building solutions, and excellent sales support,” continued Mr. Ciarletta.

“We are excited about our continued relationship with BlueLinx,” said LP Northeast General Sales Manager Mike Nutile. “Their management, sales teams, and distribution centers align well with our growth strategy to provide the industry with building solutions that drive more efficient installations, increased jobsite workability, and beautiful aesthetics.”

About BlueLinx Holdings Inc.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) is a leading wholesale distributor of building and industrial products in the United States with over 50,000 branded and private-label SKUs, and a broad distribution footprint servicing 40 states. BlueLinx has a differentiated distribution platform, value-driven business model and extensive cache of products across the building products industry. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, BlueLinx has over 2,000 associates and distributes its comprehensive range of structural and specialty products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, as well as specialty distributors, national home centers, industrial, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as the LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1973, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

