Dr. Michael Dadson, BC Clinical Counsellor, Creates YouTube Channel to Address Top Mental Health Challenges
Dr. Dadson Addresses Three Most Common Issues Faced by Local Counselling Clinic Patients: Anxiety, Depression, PTSD
The counselling process is really summed up, for me, in one word: ‘transformation’.”LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback (“Gentle Currents Therapy” or “the Clinic”), co-founded by Dr. Michael Dadson, is a counselling clinic serving families, couples, and individuals of all ages in Langley, Vancouver, and the Fraser Valley of British Columbia with counselling and neurofeedback therapy.
— Dr. Michael Dadson
Dr. Dadson has recently launched a YouTube channel highlighting the Clinic’s approach to psychological issues prevalent in the community. Visit the YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLnx2V8zK9VEg60V5NH2fDQ .
COUNSELLING PROCESS SUMMARIZED AS "TRANSFORMATION" IN YOUTUBE VIDEO
According to Dr. Dadson in one video: “The most common issues that we address in counselling are things like anxiety or depression, relationship issues, couples’ issues, father and son, or mother and daughter…; PTSD is also something that is very common.”
Dr. Dadson believes that being present, compassionate, and using proven fine-tuned skills in a non-judgmental atmosphere of acceptance is essential in healing patients’ psychological challenges.
“The counselling process is really summed up, for me, in one word: ‘transformation’,” says Dadson.
VIDEOS PRESENT LANGLEY COUNSELLING CLINIC'S SERVICES AND MODALITIES
Several videos have already been posted on the YouTube channel, in which Dr. Michael Dadson, Ph.D describes Gentle Currents Therapy and its approach to:
• Male depression and trauma
• Depression and anxiety
• Couples, relationship and family therapy
• PTSD in veterans & First responders: PTSD Therapy
Says Dr. Dadson: “Whether it’s cognitive-behavioural therapy, emotionally-focused therapy, process-oriented therapy… there’s a variety of different modalities and I like to be flexible and adapt to the person that I’m working with.”
Dr. Dadson holds that most people benefit from counselling at some point in their lives and expects that his new videos will be an accessible medium for members of the community to learn about his values, methodologies and counselling services offered at Gentle Currents Therapy.
EXPERTISE:
Specializing in trauma, anxiety, and depression, Michael Dadson, Ph.D., is a registered clinical counsellor and Senior Clinical Director of Practice at Gentle Currents Therapy, a Langley, B.C.-based counselling clinic. With expertise in trauma, stress, anxiety, and discrimination, Dadson’s clinical counselling can talk about the mental health impacts of anxiety about coronavirus and social isolation, how to handle anxiety about the coronavirus, and how to address issues related to helping children deal with traumatic events.
Michael Dadson has provided clinical treatment to individuals with a range of diagnoses, specializing in trauma and PTSD, anxiety and depression, male psychology, and relationship counselling for adults, adolescents, and children.
Michael Dadson and his wife, Jeanette Dadson, have also been assisting children with special needs and their families for over 30 years. As a Level III (3) therapeutic foster parent, Michael Dadson has worked with special needs foster children, and has been contracted through Intensive Child Care Resources Vancouver (ICCR). As a therapeutic foster parent, Dadson has lived and worked with Caucasian, Afghanistani, and First Nations children who have ADHD, Asperger’s Syndrome, FASD, major brain injuries and strokes.
