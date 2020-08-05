Jones Boulevard Upgrades, Lane Closures August 17-September 7 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be closing northbound Jones Boulevard (State Route 596) between Smoke Ranch Road and Lake Mead Boulevard as well as Vegas Drive to Washington Avenue from 9 p.m., August 17, until 6 a.m., September 7, in Las Vegas. Northbound traffic will be rerouted onto southbound lanes temporarily creating one lane in each direction.

The lane restrictions are needed for a $5.9 million, 2-mile-long upgrade of Jones Boulevard that began on July 6. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. Plans call for a complete roadway rejuvenation from Upland Boulevard (just south of U.S. Highway 95) to Smoke Ranch Road, replacing the aggregate subbase and repaving the surface with new asphalt. Other improvements entail handicap accessible curb and gutter upgrades and installing pedestrian-activated crosswalks at Carl Avenue, Carmen Boulevard and Eugene Avenue. The project will finish by January 2021.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.