Eastbound Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26B) closed for guardrail improvements on Aug. 10-14

Posted on Aug 5, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs Oahu motorists that the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26B) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction will be closed on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, through Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

Eastbound motorists wanting to access the Kahala area are advised to take the Koko Head Avenue offramp (Exit 26A), as an alternate route. Electronic message boards and special duty police officers will be onsite to notify motorists of the closures and detours.

HDOT advises the public to drive safely and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations.

