Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,720 in the last 365 days.

Title IV-A , Student Support and Academic Enrichment (SSAE) | Nebraska Department of Education

Contact information (Federal)

Dottie Heusman | 402-471-2968 | dottie.heusman@nebraska.gov

Contact information (State)

Dottie Heusman | 402-471-2938 | dottie.heusman@nebraska.gov

About the Title IV, Part A LEA Needs Assessment Tool

A needs assessment, in conjunction with stakeholder engagement, can help LEAs think strategically about the programs offered to their students. This Tool is structured to encourage LEAs to think first about the desired outcomes, then work backwards to identify the programs that will best serve those outcomes. Additionally, Title IV, Part A State Coordinators (State Coordinators) are required to ensure that LEAs receiving an award of $30,000 or greater conduct a comprehensive needs assessment that informs the selection of the proposed activities in their application. The Title IV, Part A statute requires that the needs assessment be completed once every three years.

The U.S. Department of Education (Department) has developed this comprehensive LEA needs assessment tool (Tool), which SEAs can share with LEAs. State Coordinators may opt to adopt the Tool for their use, offer the Tool as an option for LEAs, or offer an alternative tool or resource.

Within this Tool, LEAs can enter district- and school-level outcome data (i.e., for selected schools  identified by the LEA for Title IV, Part A funding).

The Tool includes outcome-focused indicators. Collecting and analyzing outcome data during a needs assessment can help LEAs identify where their schools are facing challenges and stay focused on those outcomes as they implement their Title IV, Part A program.

These indicators were chosen based on Title IV, Part A requirements, as well as the anticipated availability of data since many of the requested data points are used as part of federal and state reporting.

Title IV-A LEA Needs Assessment Tool 06.18.2019

 

 

 

National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments

2018-19 Title IV-A,  SSAE Grant Information

Non-Regulatory Guidance Student Support and Academic Enrichment Grants

Title IV-A Estimated Preliminary Allocations

2017-18 Title IV-A,  SSAE Competitive Grant Awards

You just read:

Title IV-A , Student Support and Academic Enrichment (SSAE) | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.