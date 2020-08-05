Repair work for the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway in Puuloa starts on Aug. 7

Main, News Posted on Aug 5, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists of closures scheduled on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Funston Road overpass and the Kaua Street onramp, for saw cutting and repair work. The repairs involve concrete pours that need several days to cure.

The right lane will be closed on the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway within the project limits as well as a full closure of the Kaua Street onramp to the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway. Preparation work will begin on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The continuous closure will begin on Saturday night, Aug. 8, 2020, at 8 p.m. through Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020, at 3 a.m.

During closure hours, motorists traveling on Kaua Street wanting to access the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway will be detoured to the Ahua Street overpass, and may take a left onto Ahua Street, a right onto Pukuloa Street, and a right onto Puuloa Road where they may enter the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway by the Puuloa Road onramp.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and to drive with caution when traveling the area. Electronic message boards will be in place to provide motorists with advance notice of the closure. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures.

To view weekly lane closure updates, please visit our roadwork page on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

