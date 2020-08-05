Homicide: 1600 Block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 8:46 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Additionally, an unconscious adult male was located inside of a hallway of a residential building, at the listed location, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A second adult male victim was located inside of an apartment, in the same residential building, suffering from a gunshot wound. After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The identity of the first decedent is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The second decedent has been identified as 18 year-old Montrell Lucas, Alexandria, VA.

The information gathered at the scene suggests that this offense occurred inside a residence at the listed location.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.