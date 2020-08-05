MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

July 27, 2020 to August 3, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, July 27, 2020, through Monday, August 3, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 34 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, July 28, 2020

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Darnell Crawford, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-107-856

A Taurus PT738 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 20-107-751

A Walther PK380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Reservoir Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Earnest Fluerival, of Gaithersburg, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-107-786

A Beretta PX4 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Fort Lincoln Drive, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-107-864

A Marlin 25MN .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1700 block of 31st Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-107-671

A handgun and a rifle were recovered in the 100 block of O Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-107-813

A Colt M4 rifle and a Springfield Armory 45 ACP .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block Decatur Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-110-407

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-108-406

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Mandel Greene, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-108-442

A Springfield Armory XP-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3200 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-108-458

A Colt Super .38 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-108-452

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun and a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-107-891

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Avante Greene, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-108-282

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Q Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Nickquan Boddie, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-108-415

A Century Arms M92PV 7.62mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 4200 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old D’Ontae Antonio Bryant, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-108-405

Friday, July 31, 2020

A Hi-Point CF 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Evarts Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Abiera Ramon, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 20-109-478

Saturday, August 1, 2020