ST. CLOUD, Minn. — (2:10 PM) Highway 12 is closed between Howard Lake and Cokato until further notice due to a semi roll over. Please seek alternate routes, follow law enforcement directions, plan for delays.
Expect the closure to last until this evening. Crews have been called to remove spill materials overnight.
Check 511mn.org for the latest update on this closure.
# # #
You just read:
Hwy 12 closed between Howard Lake and Cokato, seek other routes (Aug. 5, 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.