16 Year Old Parker Bono Releases 6th Book Titled The Paradox Of Life

Kindle Direct Publishing is proud to announce the release of Parker Bono’s newest book, The Paradox Of Life, which is now available everywhere books are sold.

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Paradox Of Life pertains to the hidden truth about many aspects of life. The book provides the reader with resources to prosper and grow individually.“Life is all about discovery, and every discovery one makes in their life adds to the definition of their life” -Except from The Paradox Of LifeParker Bono is a 6 time author that wrote his first book when he was just 13 years old. While every other book Parker has written has pertained to politics, The Paradox Of Life is his first to not.“The Paradox Of Life is very personal to me because I understand how hard it is to experience struggles in life. If you are like me, you will love the book!” -Parker BonoTo purchase the book today, visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08F6YD24N/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_i_r49kFbNQ1WTND Parker Bono is a prolific author that has now published 6 books in the last 3 years. He is mostly known for creating political books, but has now decided to expand into the creation of philosophical ones as well. Since his first book was published, Parker has amassed over 29,000 followers on Instagram.