State Board of Education Reviews Updated Guidance for Reopening District Schools

Washington, DC—The DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public working session on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 5:00 pm. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit https://coronavirus.dc.gov.

On July 30, Mayor Bowser and her education team announced the District’s updated plans for reopening DC Public Schools (DCPS), noting that Term 1 will begin Monday, August 31 and will be completely virtual for Pre-K to Grade 12 students through Friday, November 6. DC public charter school plans for reopening can be found on the DC Public Charter School Board website. The State Board will review her plan and the next steps to assist District students and families as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

Research has shown that a strong school climate correlates with positive educational outcomes for students, such as increased engagement, attendance, and learning. As many District students plan to learn remotely this fall, their social-emotional and mental health remain essential components to their progress. The State Board will take time to examine school climate as it relates to remote and digital learning.

The State Board is tasked with providing policy leadership, support, advocacy, and oversight of public education. The State Board will outline its need for appropriations for fiscal year 2022 and discuss how the funding will align with its mission to carry out State Board programs and initiatives.

The Social Studies Standards Advisory Committee (SSSAC) has begun its work in drafting guiding principles and making recommendations to the State Board and to OSSE on how the state standards should be revised and updated to reflect the needs of students and teachers in the District. The next SSSAC meeting will take place virtually, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5–7 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public and can be livestreamed by visiting the State Board’s YouTube page.

The Well Rounded Education Committee will meet August 7, at 10am. The Social Studies Committee will meet August 12, at 11 am. The Research Committee will also meet August 12, at 2 pm. The State Board’s committees will also provide updates on their work during the working session.

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. FY2022 Need for Appropriations

VI. School Climate in Remote / Digital Learning

VII. Reopening Plans

VIII. Equity Statement & Framework

IX. Committee Reports

i. Teacher Retention

ii. Social Studies Standards

iii.Well-Rounded Education

iv. Research

v. Administrative

X. New Business & Other Discussion

XI. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is comprised of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

For the latest information on the District Government’s response to COVID-19, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

