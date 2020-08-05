OPKO Health to Participate in BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. In addition, management will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors via organized conference calls.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed from the investor section of OPKO’s website here . A replay of the event will be available for a period of time.

About OPKO Health

OPKO is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies. For more information, visit www.opko.com.

Contacts:

LHA Investor Relations

Yvonne Briggs, 310-691-7100

ybriggs@lhai.com

or

Bruce Voss, 310-691-7100

bvoss@lhai.com