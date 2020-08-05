Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,710 in the last 365 days.

AMSC Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

Company to host conference call tomorrow, August 6 at 10:00 am ET

/EIN News/ -- AYER, Mass., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™, and that protect and expand the capability and resiliency of our Navy’s fleet, today reported financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2020 ended June 30, 2020.

Revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 were $21.2 million compared with $13.8 million for the same period of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year increase was a result of higher Grid segment revenues versus the year ago period.  The higher Grid segment revenues are primarily due to increased D-VAR shipments, versus the year ago period.

AMSC’s net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $3.4 million, or $0.16 per share, compared to a net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.17 per share, for the same period of fiscal 2019.  The Company’s non-GAAP net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was $2.4 million, or $0.11 per share, compared with a non-GAAP net loss of $6.2 million, or $0.30 per share, in the same period of fiscal 2019. Please refer to the financial table below for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results.
  
Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on June 30, 2020 totaled $62.2 million, compared with $66.1 million at March 31, 2020.

“We are off to a very strong start to fiscal 2020,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “Grid segment revenues grew nearly 80% versus year ago results and were, in fact, the highest we have reported in nearly a decade. All of our Grid products contributed to the strong growth in the quarter. Our growth through Grid strategy is working.”

Business Outlook
For the second quarter ending September 30, 2020, AMSC expects that its revenues will be in the range of $17 million to $21 million.  The Company’s net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 is expected not to exceed $6.5 million, or $0.30 per share.  The Company's non-GAAP net loss (as defined below) is expected not to exceed $5.5 million, or $0.25 per share.  The Company expects operating cash flow to be a burn of $4 million to $6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.  The Company expects cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash on September 30, 2020, to be no less than $55 million.

Conference Call Reminder
In conjunction with this announcement, AMSC management will participate in a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 6, 2020, to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. Those who wish to listen to the live or archived conference call webcast should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://ir.amsc.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 800-353-6461 or 334-323-0501 and using conference ID 9500583. A replay of the call may be accessed 2 hours following the call by dialing 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using conference ID 9500583.

About AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC)
AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance.  Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety.  Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

AMSC, American Superconductor, D-VAR, D-VAR VVO, Gridtec, Marintec, Windtec, Smarter, Cleaner … Better Energy, and Orchestrate the Rhythm and Harmony of Power on the Grid are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks or service marks belong to their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). Any statements in this release regarding our goals and strategies; our expected GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, our expected cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash balance on September 30, 2020; and other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. There are a number of important factors that could materially impact the value of our common stock or cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These important factors include, but are not limited to: We have a history of operating losses, which may continue in the future. Our operating results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter and may fall below expectations in any particular fiscal quarter; We have a history of negative operating cash flows, and we may require additional financing in the future, which may not be available to us; We may be required to issue performance bonds or provide letters of credit, which restricts our ability to access any cash used as collateral for the bonds or letters of credit; Changes in exchange rates could adversely affect our results of operations; If we fail to maintain proper and effective internal control over financial reporting, our ability to produce accurate and timely financial statements could be impaired and may lead investors and other users to lose confidence in our financial data; We may not realize all of the sales expected from our backlog of orders and contracts; Our contracts with the U.S. government are subject to audit, modification or termination by the U.S. government and include certain other provisions in favor of the government. The continued funding of such contracts remains subject to annual congressional appropriation, which, if not approved, could reduce our revenue and lower or eliminate our profit; Our financial condition may have an adverse effect on our customer and supplier relationships; The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; We may experience difficulties re-establishing our HTS wire production capability in our Ayer, Massachusetts facility; Our success is dependent upon attracting and retaining qualified personnel and our inability to do so could significantly damage our business and prospects; Historically, a significant portion of our revenues have been derived from a single customer and if this customer’s business is negatively affected, it could adversely impact our business; Our success in addressing the wind energy market is dependent on the manufacturers that license our designs; Our business and operations would be adversely impacted in the event of a failure or security breach of our information technology infrastructure; Failure to comply with evolving data privacy and data protection laws and regulations or to otherwise protect personal data, may adversely impact our business and financial results; We rely upon third-party suppliers for the components and subassemblies of many of our Grid and Wind products, making us vulnerable to supply shortages and price fluctuations, which could harm our business; Many of our revenue opportunities are dependent upon subcontractors and other business collaborators; If we fail to implement our business strategy successfully, our financial performance could be harmed; Problems with product quality or product performance may cause us to incur warranty expenses and may damage our market reputation and prevent us from achieving increased sales and market share; Many of our customers outside of the United States may be either directly or indirectly related to governmental entities, and we could be adversely affected by violations of the United States Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and similar worldwide anti-bribery laws outside the United States; We have had limited success marketing and selling our superconductor products and system-level solutions, and our failure to more broadly market and sell our products and solutions could lower our revenue and cash flow; We may acquire additional complementary businesses or technologies, which may require us to incur substantial costs for which we may never realize the anticipated benefits; Our success depends upon the commercial adoption of the REG system, which is currently limited, and a widespread commercial market for our products may not develop; Adverse changes in domestic and global economic conditions could adversely affect our operating results; We have operations in, and depend on sales in, emerging markets, including India, and global conditions could negatively affect our operating results or limit our ability to expand our operations outside of these markets. Changes in India’s political, social, regulatory and economic environment may affect our financial performance; Our products face competition, which could limit our ability to acquire or retain customers; Our international operations are subject to risks that we do not face in the United States, which could have an adverse effect on our operating results; Growth of the wind energy market depends largely on the availability and size of government subsidies, economic incentives and legislative programs designed to support the growth of wind energy; Lower prices for other fuel sources may reduce the demand for wind energy development, which could have a material adverse effect on our ability to grow our Wind business; Unfavorable results of legal proceedings could have a material adverse effect on our business, operating results and financial condition; We may be unable to adequately prevent disclosure of trade secrets and other proprietary information; Our patents may not provide meaningful protection for our technology, which could result in us losing some or all of our market position; We face risks related to our intellectual property; We face risks related to our technologies; We face risks related to our legal proceedings; We face risks related to our common stock; and the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1. Item 1A of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These important factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  
  June 30,  
  2020     2019  
Revenues              
Grid $ 17,715     $ 9,855  
Wind   3,498       3,915  
Total revenues   21,213       13,770  
               
Cost of revenues   16,173       12,193  
               
Gross margin   5,040       1,577  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   2,499       2,473  
Selling, general and administrative   5,637       5,255  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles   121       85  
Total operating expenses   8,257       7,813  
               
Operating loss   (3,217 )     (6,236 )
               
Change in fair value of warrants         2,946  
Interest income, net   158       505  
Other expense, net   (170 )     (543 )
Loss before income tax expense   (3,229 )     (3,328 )
               
Income tax expense   188       211  
               
Net loss $ (3,417 )   $ (3,539 )
               
Net loss per common share              
Basic $ (0.16 )   $ (0.17 )
Diluted $ (0.16 )   $ (0.17 )
               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding              
Basic   21,689       20,514  
Diluted   21,689       20,514  
               

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands, except per share data)

  June 30, 2020     March 31, 2020  
ASSETS              
Current assets:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,709     $ 24,699  
Marketable securities   30,260       30,149  
Accounts receivable, net   8,203       16,987  
Inventory   17,061       18,975  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,615       2,959  
Restricted cash   508       508  
Total current assets   80,356       94,277  
               
Marketable securities   5,070       5,046  
Property, plant and equipment, net   8,331       8,565  
Intangibles, net   3,429       3,550  
Right-of-use assets   3,264       3,359  
Goodwill   1,719       1,719  
Restricted cash   5,659       5,657  
Deferred tax assets   1,580       1,551  
Other assets   262       385  
Total assets $ 109,670     $ 124,109  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Current liabilities:              
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,265     $ 22,091  
Lease liability, current portion   444       439  
Deferred revenue, current portion   14,724       18,430  
Total current liabilities   29,433       40,960  
               
Deferred revenue, long term portion   7,661       7,712  
Lease liability, long term portion   2,891       3,000  
Deferred tax liabilities   231       180  
Other liabilities   35       38  
Total liabilities   40,251       51,890  
               
Stockholders' equity:              
Common stock   234       229  
Additional paid-in capital   1,054,499       1,053,507  
Treasury stock   (3,043 )     (2,666 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (219 )     (216 )
Accumulated deficit   (982,052 )     (978,635 )
Total stockholders' equity   69,419       72,219  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 109,670     $ 124,109  
               

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:              
               
Net loss $ (3,417 )   $ (3,539 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations:              
Depreciation and amortization   1,000       1,149  
Stock-based compensation expense   909       249  
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory   789       89  
Change in fair value of warrants         (2,946 )
Non-cash interest income   (134 )     (112 )
Other non-cash items   102       100  
Unrealized foreign exchange loss on cash and cash equivalents   85        
Changes in operating asset and liability accounts:              
Accounts receivable   8,783       (2,874 )
Inventory   1,132       108  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (496 )     (1,002 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (7,974 )     (181 )
Deferred revenue   (3,894 )     3,093  
Net cash used in operating activities   (3,115 )     (5,866 )
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (637 )     (836 )
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment         3,001  
Change in other assets   128       94  
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities   (509 )     2,259  
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Repurchase of treasury stock   (376 )     (283 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (376 )     (283 )
               
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   12       359  
               
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (3,988 )     (3,531 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   30,864       78,198  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 26,876     $ 74,667  
               

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS
(In thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019  
Net loss $ (3,417 )   $ (3,539 )
Stock-based compensation   909       249  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles   121       85  
Change in fair value of warrants         (2,946 )
Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,387 )   $ (6,151 )
               
Non-GAAP net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.11 )   $ (0.30 )
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted   21,689       20,514  
               

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO NON-GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW
(In thousands)

  Three months ended  
  June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019  
Operating cash flow $ (3,115 )   $ (5,866 )
Sinovel settlement (net of legal fees and expenses)         1,000  
Non-GAAP operating cash flow $ (3,115 )   $ (4,866 )
               

Reconciliation of Forecast GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss
(In millions, except per share data)

  Three months ending
 		 
  September 30, 2020
 		 
Net loss $ (6.5 )
Stock-based compensation   0.9  
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles   0.1  
Non-GAAP net loss $ (5.5 )
Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.25 )
Shares outstanding   21.9  
       

Note: Non-GAAP net loss is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before; stock-based compensation; amortization of acquisition-related intangibles; changes in fair value of warrants; other non-cash or unusual charges, and the tax effect of adjustments calculated at the relevant rate for our non-GAAP metric. The Company believes non-GAAP net loss assists management and investors in comparing the Company’s performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-cash, non-recurring or other charges that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance.  The Company no longer has any warrants outstanding, therefore the Company's non-GAAP net loss guidance does not include the impact from this adjustment.  Actual non-GAAP net loss for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2020, including the above adjustments, may differ materially from those forecasted in the table above.

Non-GAAP operating cash flow is defined by the Company as operating cash flow before: Sinovel settlement (net of legal fees and expenses); and other unusual cash flows or items. The Company believes non-GAAP operating cash flow assists management and investors in comparing the Company’s operating cash flow across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding these non-recurring cash items that it does not believe are indicative of its core operating cash flow.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures included in this release, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, operating income, cash flows, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net loss is set forth in the table above.

AMSC Contacts
Investor Relations Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Sanjay M. Hurry
(212) 838-3777
amscIR@lhai.com

Public Relations Contact:
RooneyPartners LLC
Bob Cavosi
646-638-9891
rcavosi@rooneyco.com

AMSC Communications Manager:
Nicol Golez
978-399-8344
Nicol.Golez@amsc.com

 

Primary Logo

You just read:

AMSC Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.