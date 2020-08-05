MyoKardia to Present at 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced that Jake Bauer, Chief Business Officer, will present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the conference.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease; 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition; 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics; and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and product advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224.

MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

