Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,709 in the last 365 days.

Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

SECOND QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q2 2020 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $12.5 million, consolidated adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) of $27.9 million
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) of $53.9 million
  • Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.29 per common unit ($1.16 annualized); implies a 14% annualized yield based on the August 4, 2020 unit closing price of $8.06
  • Q2 2020 cash operated capital expenditures of $39.5 million
  • Q2 2020 average produced water gathering and disposal volumes of 771 MBbl/d, flat from Q2 2019 and down 18% from Q1 2020
  • Q2 2020 average sourced water volumes of 78 MBbl/d, down 83% from both Q2 2019 and Q1 2020; 30% of total sourced water volumes in Q2 2020 sourced from recycled produced water
  • Q2 2020 average crude oil gathering volumes of 91 MBbl/d, up 17% over Q2 2019 and down 6% from Q1 2020
  • Q2 2020 average gas gathering volumes of 108 BBtu/d, up 27% over Q2 2019 and down 9% from Q1 2020

“The second quarter of 2020 presented historic volatility in global energy demand and commodity prices.  Rattler, despite all of its operations being located in the premier low-cost shale basin and operated by a low-cost operator in Diamondback, was not spared from this volatility.  Diamondback made the prudent decision to suspend completion activity and curtail production in the quarter, directly impacting Rattler’s second quarter volumes,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Rattler’s general partner.

Mr. Stice continued, “Looking ahead, while this quarter reflected the effects of a severe disruption in the pace of expected development activity on Rattler’s assets, we are focused on reducing capital expenditures and operating costs across our asset base to increase free cash flow in a lower growth environment.  Additionally, with three of our major equity method investments in full service, and minimal operated growth capex expected to be required in the future, Rattler is positioned to provide significant free cash flow to support its distribution.  Rattler, with its equity method investment build cycle nearing completion, operated assets generating free cash flow and conservative financial leverage, is well-situated to weather this commodity cycle."

OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded total operating income of $28.5 million, down 53% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 49% from the second quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $12.5 million, inclusive of a $15.8 million impairment charge associated with goodwill related to its interest in the OMOG JV, a decrease of 77% from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 73% from the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) was $27.9 million, down 49% from the first quarter of 2020 and down 40% from the second quarter of 2019. Second quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) was $53.9 million, down 33% from the first quarter of 2020 and down 19% from the second quarter of 2019.

Average produced water gathering and disposal volumes for Q2 2020 were 771 MBbl/d, flat from Q2 2019 and down 18% from Q1 2020.  Average sourced water volumes were 78 MBbl/d, down 83% from both Q2 2019 and Q1 2020 due to Diamondback suspending almost all completion activity between mid April and late June.  Average crude oil gathering volumes were 91 MBbl/d, up 17% over Q2 2019 and down 6% from Q1 2020.  Average gas gathering volumes were 108 BBtu/d, down 9% from Q1 2020 and up 27% over Q2 2019.

Second quarter operated capital expenditures totaled $39.5 million, and aggregate contributions to equity method joint ventures were $33.5 million.  Rattler also received proceeds of $8.1 million in distributions from equity method investments.  As of June 30, 2020, the Company had $11.2 million of cash and $77.0 million available under its $600.0 million revolving credit facility.

SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

On July 14, 2020, the Company completed an offering (the “Notes Offering”) of $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025.  The Company received net proceeds of approximately $489.5 million from the Notes Offering. The Company loaned the gross proceeds to Rattler Midstream LLC, which used such proceeds to pay down borrowings under its revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2020, pro forma for this offering, Rattler had $11.2 million of cash and $566.5 million available under its $600.0 million revolving credit facility, resulting in total liquidity of $577.7 million.

CASH DISTRIBUTION

On July 31, 2020, the Board of Directors of Rattler's general partner approved a cash distribution for the second quarter of 2020 of $0.29 per common unit, payable on August 24, 2020 to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2020.

GUIDANCE UPDATE

Below is Rattler's revised guidance for the full year 2020, with net income, capital expenditure and equity method contribution guidance updated to reflect the latest base case operating plan.

   
  Rattler Midstream LP Guidance
   2020
   
Rattler Operated Volumes (a)  
Produced Water Gathering and Disposal Volumes (MBbl/d) 800 - 900
Sourced Water Volumes (MBbl/d) 150 - 250
Crude Oil Gathering Volumes (MBbl/d) 85 - 95
Gas Gathering Volumes (BBtu/d) 95 - 115
   
Financial Metrics ($ millions except per unit metrics)  
Net Income $120 - $150
Adjusted EBITDA $260 - $300
Equity Method Investment EBITDA(b) $30 - $50
Operated Midstream Capex $125 - $150
2020 Equity Method Investment Contributions(b) $85 - $105
Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion $45 - $60
Annualized Distribution per Unit $1.16

(a) Does not include any volumes from the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures
(b) Includes the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures

CONFERENCE CALL

Rattler will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the second quarter and full year of 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT.  Participants should call (877) 288-2756 (United States/Canada) or (470) 495-9481 (International) and use the confirmation code 1608579.  A telephonic replay will be available from 11:20 a.m. CT on Thursday, August 6, 2020 through Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. CT.  To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 1608579.  A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.rattlermidstream.com under the “Investors” section of the site.  A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2018 by Diamondback Energy, Inc. to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin.  Rattler provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts.  For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.   All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Rattler assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including specifically the statements regarding expectations of plans, strategies, objectives and anticipated financial and operating results of Rattler, including Rattler's capital expenditure levels and other guidance discussed above.  These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Rattler.  Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Rattler’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), Forms 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 which can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov.  Rattler undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.


Rattler Midstream LP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands)
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash $ 11,170     $ 10,633  
Accounts receivable—related party 4,456     50,270  
Accounts receivable—third party, net 7,694     9,071  
Sourced water inventory 10,400     14,325  
Other current assets 688     1,428  
Total current assets 34,408     85,727  
Property, plant and equipment:      
Land 88,309     88,509  
Property, plant and equipment 1,037,264     930,768  
Accumulated depreciation, amortization and accretion (81,572 )   (61,132 )
Property, plant and equipment, net 1,044,001     958,145  
Right of use assets 86     418  
Equity method investments 514,110     479,558  
Real estate assets, net 96,473     98,679  
Intangible lease assets, net 6,579     8,070  
Deferred tax asset 78,134      
Other assets 5,232     5,796  
Total assets $ 1,779,023     $ 1,636,393  
               
               
Rattler Midstream LP
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Continued
(unaudited, in thousands, except unit amounts)
       
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Liabilities and Unitholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 149     $ 147  
Accrued liabilities 55,386     76,625  
Taxes payable 406     189  
Short-term lease liability 86     418  
Total current liabilities 56,027     77,379  
Long-term debt 523,000     424,000  
Asset retirement obligations 13,272     11,347  
Deferred income taxes     7,827  
Total liabilities 592,299     520,553  
Commitment and contingencies      
Unitholders’ equity:      
General partner—Diamondback 939     979  
Common units—public (43,996,243 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 43,700,000 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019) 400,928     737,777  
Class B units—Diamondback (107,815,152 units issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and as of December 31, 2019) 939     979  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (320 )   (198 )
Total Rattler Midstream LP unitholders’ equity 402,486     739,537  
Non-controlling interest 785,239     376,928  
Non-controlling interest in accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,001 )   (625 )
Total equity 1,186,724     1,115,840  
Total liabilities and unitholders’ equity $ 1,779,023     $ 1,636,393  
               


Rattler Midstream LP
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
                                 
   Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,   
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
Revenues:                                
Revenues—related party $ 78,031     $ 103,066     $ 194,614     $ 191,642    
Revenues—third party   7,175       5,078       16,275       8,565    
Rental income—related party   1,417       1,256       2,819       1,971    
Rental income—third party   1,885       2,038       3,786       4,105    
Other real estate income—related party   53       81       169       154    
Other real estate income—third party   174       255       467       513    
Total revenues   88,735       111,774       218,130       206,950    
Costs and expenses:                                
Direct operating expenses   37,378       26,406       70,252       46,592    
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)   4,744       15,849       20,705       28,902    
Real estate operating expenses   590       695       1,318       1,221    
Depreciation, amortization and accretion   12,100       10,158       24,606       20,062    
General and administrative expenses   4,175       3,068       8,689       4,437    
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment   1,243       (4 )     2,781       (4 )  
Total costs and expenses   60,230       56,172       128,351       101,210    
Income from operations   28,505       55,602       89,779       105,740    
Other expense:                                
Interest expense, net   (1,926 )     (85 )     (4,547 )     (85 )  
Loss from equity method investments   (13,034 )     (114 )     (13,279 )     (64 )  
Total other expense, net   (14,960 )     (199 )     (17,826 )     (149 )  
Net income before income taxes   13,545       55,403       71,953       105,591    
Provision for income taxes   1,083       8,724       4,903       19,556    
Net income $ 12,462     $ 46,679     $ 67,050     $ 86,035    
Net income before initial public offering $     $ 26,639     $ —      $ 65,995    
Net income subsequent to initial public offering $     $ 20,040     $ —      $ 20,040    
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest   9,640       15,237       51,197       15,237    
Net income attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 2,822     $ 4,803      $ 15,853     $ 4,803    
Net income attributable to limited partners per common unit:                                
Basic $ 0.05     $ 0.11     $ 0.33     $ 0.11    
Diluted $ 0.05     $ 0.11     $ 0.33     $ 0.11    
Weighted average number of limited partner common units outstanding:                                
Basic   43,812       43,197       43,756       43,197    
Diluted   43,812       44,340       43,756       44,340    
                                 
                                 
Rattler Midstream LP  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(unaudited, in thousands)  
                                 
                   Six Months Ended June 30,
 		 
Cash flows from operating activities:                   2020       2019    
Net income                 $ 67,050     86,035     
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:                             
Provision for deferred income taxes                   4,903       19,556    
Depreciation, amortization and accretion                   24,606       20,062    
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment                   2,781       (4  
Unit-based compensation expense                   4,339       831    
Loss from equity method investments                   13,279       64    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                                
Accounts receivable—related party                   28,166       (15,439 )  
Accounts receivable—third party                   130       173    
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and taxes payable                   (18,787     44,842    
Other                   5,397       (16,723 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities                   131,864       139,397     
Cash flows from investing activities:                                
Additions to property, plant and equipment                   (91,587 )     (102,935  
Contributions to equity method investments                   (66,032 )     (37,420  
Distributions from equity method investments                   17,870          
Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets                   42       18    
Net cash used in investing activities                   (139,707 )     (140,337 )  
Cash flows from financing activities:                                
Proceeds from borrowings from credit facility                   99,000       10,000    
Payments on credit facility                         (9,000 )  
Distribution equivalent rights                   (1,296 )        
Net proceeds from initial public offering—public                         719,627    
Net proceeds from initial public offering—General Partner                         1,000    
Net proceeds from initial public offering—Diamondback                         999    
Units repurchased for tax withholding                   (1,365 )        
Distribution to General Partner                   (40 )        
Distribution to public                   (25,346 )        
Distribution to Diamondback                   (62,573 )     (726,513  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities                   8,380       (3,887  
Net increase (decrease) in cash                   537       (4,827 )  
Cash at beginning of period                   10,633       8,564    
Cash at end of period                 $ 11,170     $ 3,737    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing activity:                                
Contributions from Diamondback                 $     $ 456,055    
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activity:                                
Increase in long term assets and inventory due to contributions from Diamondback             $     $ 456,055    
Accounts payable related to capital expenditures                 $ 57,357     $ 68,617    
                                 
                                 
Rattler Midstream LP   
Pipeline Infrastructure Assets     
(unaudited, in miles)     
                                 
            As of June 30, 2020
 		 
(miles)(a)           Delaware Basin
 		  Midland Basin       Permian Total    
Crude oil           108   44       152    
Natural gas           151         151    
Produced water           266   237       503    
Sourced water           27   74       101    
Total           552   355       907    
                               

(a)  Does not include any assets of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

Rattler Midstream LP
Capacity/Capability
(unaudited)
               
  As of June 30, 2020
(capacity/capability)(a) Delaware Basin   Midland Basin   Permian Total   Utilization
Crude oil gathering (Bbl/d) 180,000     56,000     236,000     39 %
Natural gas compression (Mcf/d) 135,000         135,000     59 %
Natural gas gathering (Mcf/d) 150,000         150,000     53 %
Produced water gathering and disposal (Bbl/d) 1,481,500     1,842,300     3,323,800     23 %
Sourced water (Bbl/d) 120,000     455,000     575,000     14 %

(a)  Does not include any assets of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

Rattler Midstream LP
Throughput and Volumes
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(throughput)(a) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Crude oil gathering volumes (Bbl/d) 91,256     78,066     94,275     76,326  
Natural gas gathering volumes (MMBtu/d) 107,502     84,426     112,631     72,546  
Produced water gathering and disposal volumes (Bbl/d) 771,337     770,091     856,483     740,807  
Sourced water gathering volumes (Bbl/d) 78,059     447,823     262,386     400,476  

(a)  Does not include any volumes of the EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, Amarillo Rattler or OMOG joint ventures.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used by management and external users of its financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies.  Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because the measure allows it to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compare the results of its operations period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, its proportional impairment related to equity method investments, non-cash unit-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, its proportional interest of depreciation and interest on its equity method investments and other non-cash transactions.  Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP").  The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income.  Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary from those of other companies.  As a result, Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

The Company does not provide guidance on the reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of these items. Rattler provides a range for the forecasts of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to allow for the variability in timing and uncertainty of estimates of reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, the Company cannot reconcile forecasted Net Income to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for each of the periods indicated:

Rattler Midstream LP
Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		   Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net income $ 12,462     $ 46,679     $ 67,050     $ 86,035  
Interest expense, net of amount capitalized 1,926     85     4,547     85  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12,100     10,158     24,606     20,062  
Depreciation and interest expense related to equity method investments 7,244     149     11,010     149  
Impairment related to equity method investments 15,839         15,839      
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 2,120     831     4,339     831  
Other non-cash transactions 1,105         2,565      
Provision for income taxes 1,083     8,724     4,903     19,556  
Adjusted EBITDA 53,879       66,626     134,859       126,718  
Less: Adjusted EBITDA prior to the IPO     40,651         100,743  
Adjusted EBITDA subsequent to the IPO 53,879     25,975     134,859     25,975  
Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest 38,288     18,483     95,912     18,483  
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 15,591     $ 7,492     $ 38,947     $ 7,492  
                               

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income adjusted for impairment related to equity method investments and related income tax adjustments. The Partnership's computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.

Rattler Midstream LP
Adjusted Net Income
(unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
   
  Three Months
Ended
June 30, 2020
  Pre-Tax
Amounts
Net income $ 12,462     
Impairment related to equity method investments 15,839     
Adjusted income excluding above items 28,301     
Income tax adjustment for above items (367 )  
Adjusted net income(1) 27,934     
Less: Adjusted net income attributable to non-controlling interest 20,889     
Adjusted net income attributable to Rattler Midstream LP $ 7,045     
   
Adjusted net income attributable to limited partners per common unit $ 0.15     

(1) Adjusted net income was equal to net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and three months ended June 30, 2019.


Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
IR@rattlermidstream.com
Source: Rattler Midstream LP; Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.