Sheridan Avenue concrete rehabilitation project to restart Aug. 24 in Cody; Alger Avenue storm sewer work starts Aug. 17

The second phase of improvements on a $4.93 million concrete rehabilitation project is scheduled to resume Aug. 24 in downtown Cody.

The second phase of the Cody project is located between 14th/15th streets on Sheridan Avenue, and runs to Alger Avenue.

Weekly outdoor public meetings are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the southeast corner of 16th and Sheridan. Businesses and citizens are invited to the weekly meetings.

As per agreement with the City of Cody, S&S Builders will start at Alger Avenue on Aug. 17 on the southwest corner of Alger's intersection with 17th Street. "This work will consist of storm sewer installation and replacement of the double gutter back to the apartments behind the old Bargain Box," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Alger Avenue will be narrowed at the intersection for this work; the intersection will not be closed. There is enough room on this street to maintain one lane of travel in each direction and narrow the street." Frost said a single-lane closure of 17th Street will be needed during the day beginning Aug. 17 to complete this work. Traffic movements on 17th Street will be returned to normal at the end of each working day during the week of Aug. 17. Beginning Aug. 24, WYDOT's contract with S&S Builders allows work on two blocks, with a maximum of two intersections closed at a time. Alger, Beck, East Sheridan or 16th Street will not be closed at the same time.

S&S Builders is scheduled to begin work on 17th Street at Alger Avenue on Aug. 24 as per contract and work will continue toward 16th Street in the eastbound lanes and center turn lane. The west side of the Alger Avenue/17th Street intersection will be closed beginning Aug. 24. Beck and 16th Street intersections will remain open. After work starts at the 17th Street/Alger intersection on Aug. 24, S&S Builders is scheduled to set up a one-block closure from between 14th Street and 15th Street, and will close the 15th Street/Sheridan Avenue intersection. Work will take place on one-half of the street at a time. "This area has minimal slab replacement and ADA work, compared to other street corners," Frost said.

The Sheridan Avenue project (#CodyImprovements) includes removing and replacing existing damaged concrete slabs, resealing existing concrete joints, grinding and texturing existing roadway, upgrading Americans with Disabilities requirements at every street corner between 10th Street and Stampede Avenue, replacing broken curb and gutter and sidewalk, and upgrading wiring at traffic signals.

The project begins at US14/16/20 milepost 51.78 at the intersection of 10th Street and Sheridan Avenue in front of the Park County Courthouse, and it proceeds 1.20 miles on US 14/16/20 to the Intersection of 17th Street and Stampede Avenue on Greybull Hill.

During work, a maximum of two intersections may be closed at any one time. Pedestrians are welcome on the sidewalks throughout the project work zone.

"Left turns are not allowed through the work zone, and a 10-foot width restriction is in effect," Frost said.

By contract, prime contractor S&S Builders has a public information specialist, Jenn Epperson, on the project who is working with businesses and answering questions and providing scheduling updates. This week, S&S Builders workers (Epperson and Kurt Countryman) have been meeting with landowners/business owners and discussing the proposed road improvements schedule between 14th Street and Alger Avenue.

"Email updates are scheduled to resume next week with business owners, and media news releases/advertisements are scheduled prior to Aug. 17," Frost said.

By contract, S&S Builders is required to finish all concrete work and grinding of the street prior to winter shut down. Sealing and striping on this section will be completed in 2021.

Phase 3 of the project, by contract, proceeds from Alger Avenue up Greybull Hill to the end of the project and must be completed through concrete grinding and texturing prior to June 15, 2021. By contract, the project will be shut down from June 16, 2021 through Aug. 23, 2021.

Phase 4 of the project, by contract, requires all remaining work to be completed by Sept. 30, 2021. Contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2021.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.