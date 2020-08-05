PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Poverty Hill Bridge over Cowanshannock Creek in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the Poverty Hill culvert replacement project. This culvert carrys PA 28 over a branch of Cowanshannock Creek in Rayburn Township, Armstrong County, adjacent to the intersection of Poverty Hill Road (T-500).

The purpose of the plans display for this culvert replacement project is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design and right-of-way acquisition. PennDOT representatives along with design consultants will be available to answer questions.

The virtual plans display will be held on PennDOT’s webpage from August 17th through August 31st, 2020. To access the webpage visit www.PennDOT.gov/District10 click on the Public Meetings/Studies link under the District Links heading, pick the Armstrong County box, and then choose SR 28 (PA 28) Poverty Hill tile.

Construction of the project is anticipated for spring of 2022 with phased construction on SR 28 (PA 28) maintaining two lanes of traffic in all phases. The estimated construction cost is approximately $2 million dollars.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kenneth Campbell, Project Manager, at kencampbel@pa.gov or 724-357-2646 .

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

