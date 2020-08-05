Student Sports Law Network Launches, Providing a Community for Law Students Interested in a Career in Sports Law
The Student Sports Law Network is striving to become the nation’s premiere network for law students interested in a career in sports law.
Together, we plan to create a global network that thrives in the industry long after we have started our own careers as sports lawyers.”TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, US, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Student Sports Law Network (SSLN) officially announced its formation today with a mission of becoming the nation’s premiere network for law students interested in a career in sports law.
— Hayes Rule
After a soft launch earlier this summer, the organization has grown to more than 200 law students from 75 law schools in seven countries, making it the largest such organization in the world.
Those numbers will continue to grow given the fact that the membership is free and SSLN offers a growing list of benefits, including various platforms for thought leadership (blog, podcast, media partnerships, and a virtual symposium in 2021) as well as mentoring and other opportunities.
“The goal is to create a place where ideas can be shared among all students interested in the field of sports law,” said Hayes Rule, a Juris Doctor Candidate (2022) at Florida State University College of Law, Co-President, and one of six co-founders of SSLN. “Together, we plan to create a global network that thrives in the industry long after we have started our own careers as sports lawyers.”
In addition to Rule, the other founders include:
• Dylan Harriger (Co-President) - a rising second-year law student at the University of New Hampshire School of Law.
• Jake Williams (VP of Events) - a rising third-year evening student at Loyola Law School Los Angeles.
• Michael Bacallao (Professional Advisor) – a recent graduate with a JD from the Florida State University College of Law.
• Vieux Toure (Head 3L) – a rising third-year law student at the University of Florida Fredric G. Levin College of Law.
• Justin Delise - a rising second-year law student at Florida State University College of Law.
“This is an exciting development for the sports law industry, one that is long overdue,” said Holt Hackney of Hackney Publications, a media partner of the organization and publisher of 12 sports law publications. “This is great for students, who will have a better opportunity to establish themselves and build a network among those who might hire them one day. At the same time, those attorneys who lead sports law departments at law firms, teams, and associations are constantly looking for emerging talent to add to their team.”
SSLN is open to law students who are interested in sports law. Students interested in joining should complete this form.
While SSLN has already built some relationships among faculty, it is seeking additional faculty to support the organization and its mission. Contact SSLN at this email address - studentsportslawnetwork@gmail.com - for more information.
