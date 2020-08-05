Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,615 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Deadline Extension For Medicaid, CHIP Providers To Apply For Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds

August 5, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) today announced that the federal government has further extended the deadline to apply for the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund. The deadline has now been extended to Aug. 28, 2020 for Medicaid and CHIP providers as the state responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, starting August 10, 2020, Medicare providers can apply for additional funding from the $20 billion portion of the $50 billion Phase 1 Medicare General Distribution.

More information is available here.

"I urge eligible CHIP and Medicaid providers to apply for this federal funding to help cover costs incurred from COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "Our providers play a crucial role in caring for our fellow Texans, and we are grateful for their ongoing partnership as we respond to this virus."

Governor Abbott and HHSC previously announced an extended deadline for this funding to August 3rd. As of July 15, 2020, less than 5 percent of the state’s 27,351 eligible providers in Texas have applied. Failure to apply for, and secure relief funds will leave potentially billions of federal dollars otherwise available to Medicaid and CHIP providers in Texas, unused. To ensure eligible providers have the opportunity to apply, the deadline has been extended to August 3. 

Provider Relief Funds may be used to cover lost revenue due to COVID-19 or health related expenses purchased to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the virus, including supplies and equipment to provide health care services for COVID-19 patients, workforce training, reporting test results to federal, state, or local governments, and acquiring additional resources, equipment, supplies, staffing and technology to expand and preserve care delivery. Up to $15 billion from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund is available to eligible providers that participate in state Medicaid and CHIP programs.

You just read:

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Deadline Extension For Medicaid, CHIP Providers To Apply For Federal COVID-19 Relief Funds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.