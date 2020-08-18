Public Meeting Notice: MT Oilseed Advisory Committee Listening Session

September 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (see call-in information)

The Montana Oilseed Advisory Committee will hold a virtual listening session on Tuesday, September 8th at 10:00 a.m. The listening session gives growers and stakeholders the opportunity to provide input regarding a proposed referendum, including the amount of the proposed assessment and method of collection.

The committee is proposing a 1% assessment on the following oilseed crops: mustard, soybeans, safflower, sunflower, flax and canola. Assessment funds will be used for research, market development, and education. Following the listening session, a ballot will be sent to all known growers to take a formal vote on the assessment.

The MT Oilseed Advisory Committee was formed after the Montana Department of Agriculture received a verified petition from 25 growers, and those present at listening sessions held thereafter unanimously expressed their support for proceeding with the formation of the committee.

To join the meeting by phone, please use the following information: (406) 444-9999; Meeting ID: 948 0168 5895; Password: 145405

For more information, please call (406) 444-2402 or email danielle.jones@mt.gov.