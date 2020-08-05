BodyGuardz Announces SMAPP-Approved Protective Accessories for Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G

/EIN News/ -- LEHI, Utah, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BodyGuardz , a leader in mobile device protection, today announced its lineup of accessories for the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G smartphones. BodyGuardz products are known for providing unparalleled protection, and after extensive testing by Samsung, have now been validated through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP) to be fully compatible with all design and functionality components of the devices, including fingerprint identification.



“Relatively few companies have the opportunity to partner directly with Samsung through SMAPP and develop approved accessories.” said Kirk Feller, CEO of BodyGuardz. “BodyGuardz is proud to have been selected as one of these exclusive companies and have some of our most popular products accredited by Samsung to protect these new devices.”

BodyGuardz products available for both devices include:

Ace Pro Case ($39.95): Engineered to accentuate the design of any device, the Ace Pro case provides slim, lightweight protection lined with the same patented Unequal material used by top athletes to protect against injury during game play.





PRTX Screen Protector ($49.95): PRTX is the first, fully synthetic glass screen protector that's completely shatterproof. Its unique design is engineered not to crack, chip, or break, and provides the scratch protection and feel of glass while absorbing impact and providing shatterproof protection.

A recent study conducted by OnePoll found that one in three Americans currently have a crack in their phone’s screen. Additionally, the average American drops their phone at least four times per week, making it more important than ever to keep devices reliably protected. All BodyGuardz screen protectors and full-body skins are backed by the company’s Advantage Program , which provides free screen protector replacements during the life of the device for only the cost of shipping and handling.

Available products can be purchased now at BodyGuardz.com . To learn more about BodyGuardz and its product offerings for Samsung’s new Galaxy Note line, visit www.BodyGuardz.com .

