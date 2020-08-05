US Hyperscalers Set Cloud Revenue and CAPEX Records in 2Q’20

Enterprise and Consumer’s Use of Cloud Resources Changing to the New Normal because of COVID-19

According to a newly released report issued by founding analysts of 650 Group, US Hyperscaler Cloud market revenue grew 11% Y/Y in 2Q'20 while the supply chain for Data Center Equipment into Hyperscalers performed unevenly due to shifting lead times and trade war impacts.



650 Group’s Cloud Report covers Colocation, IaaS, SaaS, and Search & Social.

2Q'20 Highlights:

Search and Social revenue growth was uneven based on the change of viewing habits of consumers from COVID-19 as advertisers and consumers shifted behavior significantly during the quarter

IaaS revenue growth was robust led by most surge capacity placed in IaaS companies' infrastructure instead of their own build-outs

Four of the five largest hyperscalers are under US government scrutiny for monopolistic behavior

Market capitalization is averaging over $1 Trillion for this group of companies

Supply constraints remain in 3Q’20 related to COVID-19 and trade war events

Hyperscalers are poised to ramp next-generation server and networking architectures over the next two years

US hyperscaler revenue is nearly 10X the size compared to Chinese hyperscaler revenue in 1H’20

US hyperscaler influence on the supply chain is increasing

The 650 Group Cloud Reports include CAPEX studies for the Colocation, IaaS, SaaS, and Search and Social Media markets, including a unique look at spending specifically for data center equipment. Going beyond just cloud revenue provides a unique look into where and how the largest cloud providers deploy equipment. In the report, you can see the trend towards more CAPEX spending occurring in IaaS as many SaaS providers choose IaaS instead of building out their own infrastructure.

“2Q20 IaaS cloud hit a record, far exceeding 4Q’19’s previous revenue record and over twice the revenue from just three years ago,” said Alan Weckel, founding analyst for 650 Group. “US trade war activities, mainly against Huawei, caused significant lead time increases in many critical components for cloud data center build-outs during the quarter as the 5G battle against China is having ripple effects into the cloud supply chain.”

About 650 Group

650 Group ( www.650group.com ) is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies. 650 Group focuses on leading-edge market trends and research and prides itself on first to market research with over 12 research programs focused on Cloud trends.