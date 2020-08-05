KNDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ("Kandi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Kandi securities between June 10, 2015 and March 13, 2017, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kndi.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain areas in the Company’s previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2015 and 2014, and the first three quarters for the year ended December 31, 2016 required adjustment; (2) in turn, the Company lacked effective controls over financial reporting; and (3) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/kndi or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Kandi you have until August 10, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.

