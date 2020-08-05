Marketing Your CTE Program | Nebraska Department of Education

The Association for Career and Technical Education does not endorse any third-party statements or techniques in particular—for details, please contact koshinskie@acteonline.org.

What is CTE Month®?

CTE (Career and Technical Education) Month is a public awareness campaign that takes place each year in February. It is a great opportunity to celebrate Career and Technical Education and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Nebraska and the U.S. Led by a variety of CTE groups and spearheaded by the Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE), the month is organized around a tagline. CTE Month 2020, with its tagline of “Prepared Student. Great Futures.” gives you the chance to inform others of the innovation and excellence that exists within your local CTE programs and raise awareness of the crucial role that CTE plays in readying our students for careers and our nation for economic success.

How Can YOU Raise Awareness for CTE Month?

This is YOUR chance to raise awareness of your work and that of other CTE educators. Engage all your stakeholders in the CTE conversation, from students to policymakers. Your target audiences want to know about local CTE programs as well as statewide programs. Refine your messages to reflect that!

Resources have been developed by Nebraska Career Education, the Association for Career and Technical Education, and AdvanceCTE to help local Career and Technical educators develop and conduct activities that promote the benefits of CTE, success stories, and program achievements during CTE Month.

Resources

Nebraska Career Education Model and System Overview (NCE Primer) Learn about the incredible things happening throughout Nebraska in Career Education.

Nebraska Career Education Programs of Study 2020-2021 View the current State Model Programs of Study in Nebraska for all six career fields.

Nebraska Career Tours Flyer

How can I get involved in CTE Month? Capitalize on the many opportunities educators, students, administrators, counselors, parents, and businesses have to get involved during CTE month.

CTE Month 2020 logo (for download)

CTE Month Merchandise Purchase pens, pencils, lanyards and other CTE Month Merchandise to use at events or at your school.

YOUR CTE Story Identify helpful ways to tell your story and how it relates to the vision and mission of Nebraska Career Education.