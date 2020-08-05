Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,615 in the last 365 days.

Chad : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Cancellation of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Chad

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

August 5, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Chad’s economy has been severely impacted by the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. A national lockdown to contain the spread of the virus, disruptions in supply chains, and a drop in international oil prices are curtailing economic activity and weakening the outlook. While the authorities’ policy response has been timely and proactive, the economic shock and containment policies are triggering a severe recession, resulting in significant social costs and urgent balance of payment and budget financing needs. These are estimated at 7.0 percent of non-oil GDP compared to 4.6 percent in IMF Country Report No. 20/134. The pandemic is unfolding in a context of rising regional and domestic insecurity and an already weak health care system, which are exacerbating Chad’s vulnerabilities.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/231

Subject:

Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

August 5, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513552088/1934-7685

Stock No:

1TCDEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

38

You just read:

Chad : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility and Cancellation of the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Chad

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.