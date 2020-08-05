Paper Manufacturer Selects Vance County for New Project Creating 73 Jobs

Select Products Holdings, LLC, a manufacturer of tissue products, will invest $4 million and create 73 jobs in Vance County, North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland announced today. The decision marks a major expansion for the company as it increases operations to meet growing demand.

“North Carolina continues to attract modern manufacturers even in these turbulent times brought on by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Secretary Copeland. “Our workers are resilient and productive, and smart companies recognize North Carolina’s enduring strength as a business location.”

Select Products Holdings, with headquarters in Huntington, New York, produces bath tissue, paper towels, facial tissue, and napkins in facilities in Huntington, New York and Vandling, Pennsylvania. The company supplies private label tissue products to a wide range of leading consumer retailers from your local grocery story to the national big box stores. The company will establish a wholly owned subsidiary, Select Tissue of North Carolina, LLC, to operate its Vance County facility.

“We are excited about the opportunity in Vance County and Henderson in specific. We found the perfect storm of creative economic incentives, a ready potential work force, and an excellent building in our target geographic region,” said Nick Galante, CEO, Select Products Holdings. “Select had investigated over 100 sites in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia in addition to North Carolina and the positive combination of factors resulted in the Henderson project.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led a team of partners in supporting Select’s decision to establish operations in the state, where the company’s 73 new jobs will come with salaries averaging $40,152 per year. The average annual wage in Vance County is $35,727. The project will create for the community an annual payroll impact of nearly $3 million.

A performance-based grant of $350,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Select’s expansion in Vance County. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We welcome Select to North Carolina’s manufacturing community,” said N.C. Representative Terry Garrison. “Good jobs that pay good wages are always valued and everyone in our region looks forward to helping this company succeed.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Duke Energy, Vance-Granville Technical Community College, Vance County, the City of Henderson, and the Henderson-Vance Economic Development Commission.