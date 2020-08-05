Interstate 676 Remains Closed in Philadelphia Due to Contact with Barge at Bridge over Schuylkill River

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 676 and its associated access ramps remain closed in both directions between the Broad Street (Route 611) and Interstate 76 interchanges in Philadelphia following contact with a loose barge on the north side of the interstate bridge over the Schuylkill River, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said today.

PennDOT bridge engineers are inspecting the I-676 structure and will utilize a bridge crane with an articulating boom to allow engineers to move under the bridge deck to examine the beam that was struck by the barge, plus related bridge bearings and other structural connections to ensure the bridge is structurally sound.

Even if the bridge inspection finds no structural damage, eastbound and westbound I-676 will remain closed until at least Thursday afternoon (August 6) when the Schuylkill River is expected to recede to the point where the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can initiate the operation to dislodge the barge from the I-676 structure.

​During the I-676 closure, PennDOT advises motorists to take the following alternate routes for travel in this area of Philadelphia:

Motorists heading to New Jersey: Take I-76 East to the Walt Whitman Bridge;

I-76 motorists heading to Center City: Exit at the Spring Garden Street or South Street interchanges;

I-95 South motorists: Travel to Exit 19 and follow Front Street to Pattison Avenue to Broad Street to the I-76 West entrance ramp; and

I-95 North traffic: Follow I-95 North to I-76 West.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling during this emergency closure of I-676.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling during this emergency closure of I-676.

