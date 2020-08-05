Kia Canada Records Best-Ever July, Following Best Sales Month in Canadian history

Hot off the heels of their record month in June, Kia Canada saw its best-ever July with 8,300 units sold



Top sellers from July include Sorento, Forte and Seltos, and the overall 8,300 units sold represents a 3.7% increase YoY

All regions in Canada are reporting increased sales in July 2020 amid a declining market

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kia Canada today announced their best-ever July sales in the brand’s Canadian history, with 8,300 units sold, representing a 3.7% YoY increase. This impressive achievement is preceded by Kia’s best-ever month in its Canadian history, where it reported 8,647 units sold in June. These record-breaking figures are evidence of Canadians’ continued confidence in Kia Canada to deliver an exceptional driver experience at a great value.

Sorento led sales in July for Kia, with 1,708 total units sold, closely followed by Forte and Seltos, which sold 1,648 and 1,349 units, respectively. “These impressive July figures reassure us that we’re delivering the quality, innovation and performance that Canadians count on us for,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “Amid these turbulent and trying times, we’re committed to supporting the communities that we call home, and we’re grateful to serve these drivers with the excellence, value and safety we’re known for.”

Kia Canada’s recent promotion ‘Return of the Road Trip Event,’ began in July. Within this incentive, Kia paid , not deferred, the first six months’ of payment on finance and the first 3 months’ payment on leases on some of the brand’s most popular models. This promotion will continue throughout August.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc. (KCI), founded in 1999 and is a subsidiary of the Kia Motors Corporation (KMC) based in Seoul, South Korea. The full line of award-winning Kia vehicles offers world-class quality and customer satisfaction through a network of 195 dealers across the country. The company employs 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia’s slogan "The Power to Surprise," symbolizes the company’s worldwide commitment to exceed customer expectations through sustained automotive innovation.

Whether it is a compact, crossover, or electric model which is among the best in the industry, each Kia vehicle offers a superior combination of precision engineering, exceptional performance, innovative features and advanced safety systems. Kia has sold a million vehicles, including popular models in Canada like the Soul, Forte, Sportage, Sorento, Stinger and has recently added the Seltos and K5 to its lineup. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Amanda Chouinard

Strategic Objectives

amanda.chouinard@strategicobjectives.com

T 416-500-0351

Jennifer Szmilko

Manager, PR and Communications

Kia Canada

jszmilko@kia.ca

T 905-302-5452