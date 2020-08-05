Pinnacle Dermatology, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, enters the North Carolina market through acquisition of Gary D. Waldman Dermatology.

/EIN News/ -- Lombard, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Dermatology has entered the North Carolina market with the goal of expanding its geographic presence and dedication to providing excellent dermatologic care through its recent acquisition of Gary D. Waldman Dermatology’s two locations in Monroe, NC and Charlotte, NC.

“It is Pinnacle Dermatology’s goal to provide high-quality dermatologic care focused on population skin health management with a reputation for comprehensive services, quality outcomes, patient access and an extraordinary patient experience. To that end, we are excited and fortunate to partner with Dr. Gary Waldman as a first step in making this a reality in the North Carolina market.” said Chad A. Eckes, CEO, Pinnacle Dermatology. “We want to extend a warm welcome to the patients and staff of Gary D. Waldman Dermatology as they join the Pinnacle Dermatology group of practices. We look forward to their continued care in these two great communities.”

“I am thrilled to have my practice join Pinnacle Dermatology,” said Dr. Waldman. “It has been my goal to provide the highest quality of dermatologic care to my patients since 1982 when I opened locations in Monroe and Charlotte. I am confident that Pinnacle Dermatology will be a great partner to continue to serve this community with the same level of great care that my patients have come to expect. This partnership will allow all staff at our clinics to put even more focus on providing the best patient-centered dermatologic care while offering greater access to the resources and shared services of a larger organization.”

This integration is yet another step in Pinnacle Dermatology’s strategy to build a strong, multi-site dermatology practice operating in multiple geographic markets. Pinnacle provides a preeminent patient experience in comprehensive and compassionate skin care and has expanded services throughout the region with offices whose values and standard practices are aligned with this mission. Responsive and passionate patient care, including same day appointments, patient education and a commitment to provide screening for the early detection of skin cancer are central to this practice.

Pinnacle Dermatology will continue serving the patients of Gary D. Waldman Dermatology at its current locations. Medical insurance coverage will remain the same. To schedule an appointment, call Pinnacle Dermatology 833-257-7546 (833-CLR-SKIN).

About Pinnacle Dermatology, LLC

