Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,613 in the last 365 days.

Surface Oncology to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Jeff Goater, its chief executive officer, will present at the upcoming Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference on Surface’s lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27), as well as Surface’s emerging preclinical pipeline, including SRF813 (targeting CD112R, also known as PVRIG).

The presentation will take place virtually on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:55 a.m. EDT. The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company’s presentations will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations website: investors.surfaceoncology.com.

About Surface Oncology:

Surface Oncology is an immuno-oncology company developing next-generation antibody therapies focused on the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline includes two wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), a clinical-stage collaboration with Novartis targeting CD73 (NZV930), and two preclinical programs, each focused primarily on activating natural killer cells (via targeting CD112R, also known as PVRIG (SRF813)) or depleting regulatory T cells (via targeting CCR8 (SRF114)). Surface’s novel cancer immunotherapies are designed to achieve a clinically meaningful and sustained anti-tumor response and may be used alone or in combination with other therapies. For more information, please visit www.surfaceoncology.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Matt Lane
matt@gilmartinir.com
617-901-7698

Media
Tom Donovan
tom@tenbridgecommunications.com
857-559-3397

Primary Logo

You just read:

Surface Oncology to Present at the 2020 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.