Familink reveals photo frame to instantaneous share with seniors

Seniors can see photos uploaded by family and friends, without any tech or connection required

Normandy, France, Aug. 05, 2020

Dedicated to helping non-connected people share moments, Familink has just launched their photo frame. Family and friends can instantaneously send pictures to the Familink photo frame, making picture sharing fun, easy, and uncomplicated for seniors.



New social distancing guidelines have made it more complicated than ever to share pictures and messages with seniors that are not tech savvy enough to participate in social media and video chats. Understanding that most seniors struggle with technology, Familink was inspired to create their non-technical photo frame that is completely plug-and-play – no installation or downloading is required! Upon receiving the photo frame, seniors simply plug it in and they can immediately view photos and messages sent by family and friends.



The Familink photo frame 3G or 4G SIM card works in over 100 countries and comes completely configured and installed. Wi-Fi is not required, which makes the photo frame especially easy to use in senior homes where Internet is not always available. Photos received by seniors are perfect conversation starters for phone calls, and daily reminders that family remains close at heart even if face-to-face visits are not always possible. And right now, more than ever, that is especially important.



How does the Familink photo frame work?



1. Plug in the frame.



2. Share the frame reference number with family and friends.



3. Send photos via the Familink app, by email, WhatsApp, or Facebook Messenger!



4. Seniors are able to watch photos and messages immediately. Familink photo frame is available on Amazon for $169.



About Familink: Familink was founded by Alexis Legoff and Jiri Kosla in 2016. The company markets a connected photo frame for seniors who may not always be comfortable with technology. The company is located in Normandy, France. Today, there are more than 10,000 frames in circulation for 65,000 users.



