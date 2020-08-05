World’s Best Surfers Are Back for Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble at the Ranch

11X WSL Champion Kelly Slater and Sage Erickson Take On 4X Reigning World Champ Carissa Moore and Seth Moniz, Watch Live Aug 9 at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on WorldSurfLeague.com

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live competitive surfing is back this weekend with a one-day, winners-take-all surf showdown in the perfect waves at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble At The Ranch will see 16 of the world’s best surfers pair up for the first-ever mixed tag team event, live on WorldSurfLeauge.com. Competitors include 11-time WSL Champion Kelly Slater, Olympic qualifiers Caroline Marks, Kolohe Andino, Kanoa Igarashi, Tatiana Weston-Webb and reigning four-time WSL Champion Carissa Moore, alongside Championship Tour stars Filipe Toledo, Sage Erickson, Conner Coffin and Lakey Peterson.

The full list of competitors and teams were revealed during a Selection Show on WorldSurfLeague.com.

Round 1 Match-Ups

Coco Ho and Filipe Toledo vs. Alyssa Spencer and Kolohe Andino

Carissa Moore and Seth Moniz vs. Sage Erickson and Kelly Slater

Kirra Pinkerton and Conner Coffin vs. Caroline Marks and Adriano de Souza

Lakey Peterson and Griffin Colapinto vs. Tatiana Weston-Webb and Kanoa Igarashi

Slater, the 11-time World Champion, is teaming up with Erickson, and the pair will match up against Moore and Seth Moniz.

“Kelly is the best, so if I’m going to be paired with the ultimate perfectionist where there’s very little room for error,” said Erickson. “I surf better under pressure and that’s why I love to compete because I love to put myself in uncomfortable situations. That brings the best out in me and that’s what I think Kelly will do also. If I’m going to do my best surfing, it’s going to be with him. I can’t believe it!”

Peterson, the defending Surf Ranch Championship Tour event winner, is paired with Griffin Colapinto, who finished the 2019 event in third place. The stacked team will go head-to-head with Olympic qualifiers Weston-Webb and Igarashi in Round 1.

Competition Format

16 surfers (eight men and eight women) will pair-up to form eight co-ed teams. The teams will face-off in a head-to-head bracket, advancing through to the Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final to win. Every round, each team will get four waves, consisting of two rights and two lefts. Each surfer’s best score will be combined to create the team score for that round. The team with the best score will advance to the next round. Judges will watch and score the event remotely.

Judges will watch and score the event remotely. Full format details available on WorldSurfLeague.com.

The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble at the Ranch will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com starting at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on August 9, 2020. In the US, FOXSports will telecast the event live on FS2 from 3 to 5 pm ET and then will continue on FS1 live from 5 - 7 pm ET. Check local listings for details of additional broadcasters. The WSL Surf Ranch venue will be closed to spectators and the production and event will be run by the WSL.

Health and Safety

WSL officials have collaborated extensively with public health officials, medical experts, as well as local and state officials, to create a thorough plan to ensure the health and safety of participants, staff, and the surrounding community. This event will be strictly executed to follow the WSL’s health and safety procedures, which were developed based on guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, and emerging best practices established by other sports leagues and broadcast-only live sports events. These procedures include testing for athletes and essential staff, strict social distancing measures, temperature checks, and minimal personnel on-site.

The Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold Rumble at the Ranch is proudly supported by Michelob ULTRA Pure Gold, Shiseido, Red Bull, Jose Cuervo, Jeep, CLIF Bar, Havaianas, and Hydro Flask.

About the WSL

The World Surf League (WSL), established in 1976, is the global home of surfing. The WSL is dedicated to changing the world through the inspirational power of surfing by creating authentic events, experiences, and storytelling to inspire a growing, global community to live with purpose, originality, and stoke.

The WSL is a global organization, headquartered in Santa Monica, California and with regional offices in North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA. The WSL possesses a deep appreciation for the sport's rich heritage while promoting progression, innovation, and performance at the highest levels.

The WSL is comprised of Tours & Events, celebrating the world’s best surfers across all disciplines and annually running more than 180 global contests and crowning the undisputed World Champions across all divisions; WSL WaveCo, where innovation meets experience; and WSL Studios, which offers best in class storytelling across competition, lifestyle, and conservation.

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

About the Kelly Slater Wave Company

Kelly Slater Wave Company (KSWC), a division of the World Surf League (WSL), is an innovative wave technology and experience company. KSWC is the first company to develop a formula that combines cutting-edge science, engineering and design to create the largest, high-performance, human-made wave in existence as envisioned by 11-time World ChampionKelly Slater.

Amy Denman World Surf League (WSL) 310 570 8821 adenman@worldsurfleague.com