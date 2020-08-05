KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES E-COMMERCE FULFILLMENT CENTER CONFIRMS ARRIVAL OF NEW INVENTORY OF THE COMPANY'S FLAGSHIP AIR PURIFIERS

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles CA, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, CA, August 5, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development, and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized today announced the arrival of a new inventory of the Company's Flagship Model X5 Air Purifiers. The X5 has a patented five-stage ionic filtration system that destroys and eliminates bacteria, viruses, smoke, pollutants, pollen, dust, pet dander, odor, and other irritants from the air. X5 can purify a 400-square-foot room in 20 minutes. Utilizing durable, washable, replaceable filters is only one of the attractive features of this newest generation of air purification units.

To purchase the X5 or any other Kronos line of safer air products, please visit our e-commerce link: www.1800safeair.com

The Company is experiencing strong demand for its KRONOS® AIR 5G® and AIRDOG® product line, from a broad array of customers and retailers. Recently Kronos became an approved online retailer through the Walmart.com portal. The Company also entered into a Letter of Intent to acquire US-based electronics manufacturing facility, which is intended to bring jobs back to America and so that we can manufacture our products here.

Customers that pre-ordered products will now be receiving their long-anticipated air purifiers first.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company which invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage processes without the use of traditional HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in standalone products to move and filter air replacing HEPA and other filtration systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features and is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog ® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, CA.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit www.kronosati.co or www.1800SAFEAIR.com

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

For inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)