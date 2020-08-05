Norton Rose Fulbright adds New York corporate partner with private equity focus

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that Ted Kamman, a corporate lawyer with a focus on private equity investments, has joined its New York office as a partner.

Kamman, who joins from Sidley Austin LLP, possesses more than 25 years of experience working on cross-border transactions under the laws of more than 20 different countries, including private equity investments, tender offers and mergers for public companies, private M&A, joint ventures and various types of securities offerings.

In addition to strategic buyers and sellers, Kamman has represented numerous private equity funds in a range of sectors, including banking and finance, asset management, funds, leasing, real estate, biotech, agriculture, telecommunications, aerospace, automotive and unionized steel.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Ted is highly regarded for his work in domestic and international private equity transactions. Ted is an excellent lawyer, and he is a perfect fit for our cross-border service offering. We are excited to have him join our strong corporate team in New York.”

Scarlet McNellie, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Corporate, M&A and Securities, commented:

“Ted has advised on many high-profile, billion-dollar transactions, including complex cross-border deals involving France, England, Japan, China, Brazil, Russia and Morocco. Our clients will greatly benefit from his versatility as well as his vast international experience."

Kamman, a director on the board of the Association of Marshall Scholars, said:

“My clients are expanding their business interests all over the world. Because of Norton Rose Fulbright’s attractive global platform, I have already identified immediate cross-border opportunities to capitalize upon.”

Licensed to practice in New York, Kamman earned his JD at the Columbia University School of Law, his masters in international relations from Oxford University and his BA from Pomona College. He is fluent in French and Russian.

Norton Rose Fulbright is a global law firm providing the world's preeminent corporations and financial institutions with a full business law service. The firm has more than 4,000 lawyers and other legal staff based in Europe, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.

Recognized for its industry focus, Norton Rose Fulbright is strong across all the key industry sectors: financial institutions; energy; infrastructure, mining and commodities; transport; technology and innovation; and life sciences and healthcare. Through its global risk advisory group, the firm leverages its industry experience with its knowledge of legal, regulatory, compliance and governance issues to provide clients with practical solutions to the legal and regulatory risks facing their businesses.

Norton Rose Fulbright operates in accordance with its global business principles of quality, unity and integrity, aiming to provide the highest possible standard of legal service in each of its offices and to maintain that level of quality at every point of contact.

Norton Rose Fulbright Verein, a Swiss verein, helps coordinate the activities of Norton Rose Fulbright members but does not itself provide legal services to clients. Norton Rose Fulbright has offices in more than 50 cities worldwide, including London, Houston, New York, Toronto, Mexico City, Hong Kong, Sydney and Johannesburg.

