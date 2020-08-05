SaskTel Selects eleven-x to Provide Network Services and Solutions to Enable Wider Adoption of Smart Technologies

LoRaWAN® Based Platform Facilitates Wireless, Cost-Efficient Real-Time Monitoring Solutions for Cities, Campuses and Organizations

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cities and organizations look to improve their programs and services while maintaining budgets and improving operations, wireless technologies offer secure remote asset and infrastructure management. SaskTel, the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan is partnering with eleven-x, a leading provider of wireless IoT solutions, to deploy a long range wide area network (LPWAN) provide sensor management services as well as complete solution integration. The LoRaWAN® based platform is purpose-built to handle a wide range of low power smart city, campus, building and industrial applications and deliver the real-time data requirements of modern “smart” technologies that are transforming businesses and industries world-wide.



With coverage blanketing Regina and Saskatoon, the SaskTel LoRaWAN network creates new, cost effective opportunities for businesses of all sizes to enhance and evolve their operations through the deployment of machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and “Internet of Things” (IoT) enabled devices by the leveraging the low data, battery efficient and inexpensive hardware benefits of LoRaWAN technology.

“Today’s announcement further illustrates SaskTel’s strong commitment to being a leader in their industry and an innovator in Saskatchewan,” said Don Morgan, Minister Responsible for SaskTel. “This new network serves as another tool that will help businesses and industries in our province’s two largest urban centres meet the challenges and access the opportunities that the modern economy presents.”

To ensure a successful new network deployment and to provide ongoing technical and service support, SaskTel has partnered with eleven-x. With an established reputation as a global IoT innovator, eleven-x works with cities across the country to provide wireless, real-time solutions that can easily be managed remotely. eleven-x will provide its expertise in several areas including providing their own solutions that leverage their XIU platform, deployment of third-party sensors, secure cloud-based network services, and remote sensor infrastructure management.

Additionally, eleven-x’s network services and solutions will enable SaskTel to offer cost-effective use cases ranging from water management and sustainability programs, smart parking and smart agriculture to building management including air quality monitoring (to help with re-opening post-COVID and ongoing occupancy) and energy monitoring.

“We are excited to be partnering with SaskTel to enhance their capabilities in providing a wide range of easy-to-use, cost-efficient IoT solutions to their customers. The timing couldn’t be better as wireless, remote monitoring is moving to the forefront for helping cities and has proven its value, even in challenging environments and times,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x. “We’ve had tremendous success across Canada deploying a variety of use cases that have provided real ROI in terms of reducing costs while improving programs and services for cities of all sizes.”

“At SaskTel, we’re driven to be the best at connecting our customers,” said Doug Burnett, SaskTel President and CEO. “With the launch of this innovative new type of network, combined with the incredible expertise that eleven-x brings to the table, our business customers in Regina and Saskatoon now have access to a powerful platform that they can utilize to better integrate state-of-the-art smart technologies into their day-to-day operations to better meet the needs and wants of their customers today and in the future.”

SaskTel’s launch of LoRaWAN is part of their commitment to invest $324 million of capital in Saskatchewan in 2020/21 and over $1.4 billion over the next five years. These investments will ensure that Saskatchewan businesses have access to the advanced information and communications technologies needed to compete and succeed on a local, national, and global scale.

About SaskTel

SaskTel is the leading Information and Communications Technology (ICT) provider in Saskatchewan, with over $1.2 billion in annual revenue and approximately 1.35 million customer connections including 618,000 wireless accesses, 308,000 wireline network accesses, 276,000 internet accesses and 111,000 maxTV™ subscribers. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries offer a wide range of ICT products and services including competitive voice, data and Internet services, wireless data services, maxTV services, data centre services, cloud-based services, security monitoring services, advertising services, and international software and consulting services. SaskTel and its wholly-owned subsidiaries have a workforce of approximately 3,600 full-time equivalent employees (FTEs). Visit SaskTel at www.sasktel.com.

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Intelligent Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. We offer complete device to cloud LoRaWAN® solutions, comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data to our customers through easy to use dashboards and industry standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world.

