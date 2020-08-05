Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 905 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,612 in the last 365 days.

Barker Road and I-90 interchange in Spokane Valley closing for 15 days

Ryan Overton, communications, 509-413-9791

Work from Aug. 10-24 requires detours, extra travel time during closure

SPOKANE VALLEY – Drivers who use Barker Road and the Barker Road interchange at Interstate 90 will need to find alternate routes during an upcoming 15-day closure.

The closure beginning Monday, Aug. 10, through Monday, Aug. 24, will include the intersection of Barker Road and westbound I-90 on- and off-ramps.

Closing the Barker Road interchange will allow crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to construct the first of two roundabouts being built at the Barker Road interchange. Once the 15-day closure is complete, drivers will begin using the newly constructed roundabout while work begins on the second roundabout.

Due to safety concerns, crews will be restricting access to and from Barker Road at Boone Avenue in both directions for the duration of the 15-day closure.

Detour information during the closure

  • Drivers who use westbound I-90 and need to exit at Barker Road interchange will be detoured at the I-90 Liberty Lake/Harvard Road interchange or the Sullivan Road interchange.
  • Drivers needing to access westbound I-90 will use the Sullivan Road interchange.

Once the roundabout at Barker Road and westbound I-90 on- and off-ramps is completed, the second roundabout will be constructed and the south intersection of Barker Road and eastbound I-90 on- and off-ramps will close for that work. The second closure is anticipated to begin Monday, Aug. 24, through Friday, Sept. 4.

You just read:

Barker Road and I-90 interchange in Spokane Valley closing for 15 days

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.