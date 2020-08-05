Barker Road and I-90 interchange in Spokane Valley closing for 15 days

Ryan Overton, communications, 509-413-9791

Work from Aug. 10-24 requires detours, extra travel time during closure

SPOKANE VALLEY – Drivers who use Barker Road and the Barker Road interchange at Interstate 90 will need to find alternate routes during an upcoming 15-day closure.

The closure beginning Monday, Aug. 10, through Monday, Aug. 24, will include the intersection of Barker Road and westbound I-90 on- and off-ramps.

Closing the Barker Road interchange will allow crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to construct the first of two roundabouts being built at the Barker Road interchange. Once the 15-day closure is complete, drivers will begin using the newly constructed roundabout while work begins on the second roundabout.

Due to safety concerns, crews will be restricting access to and from Barker Road at Boone Avenue in both directions for the duration of the 15-day closure.

Detour information during the closure

Drivers who use westbound I-90 and need to exit at Barker Road interchange will be detoured at the I-90 Liberty Lake/Harvard Road interchange or the Sullivan Road interchange.

Drivers needing to access westbound I-90 will use the Sullivan Road interchange.

Once the roundabout at Barker Road and westbound I-90 on- and off-ramps is completed, the second roundabout will be constructed and the south intersection of Barker Road and eastbound I-90 on- and off-ramps will close for that work. The second closure is anticipated to begin Monday, Aug. 24, through Friday, Sept. 4.