VIDEO: Attorney General Moody to Honor Warriors in the Fight to End Human Trafficking
Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “While the coronavirus pandemic has changed many day-to-day activities and routines for Floridians, human trafficking remains a devastating reality in our state and across the world. I am extremely grateful for the continued commitment and dedication of advocates who serve to protect and heal victims and survivors of human trafficking. The efforts of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking would not be possible without the work of these remarkable advocates. If you know someone dedicated to ending human trafficking in Florida or helping survivors of this form of modern-day slavery, please nominate them for our Summit awards.”
The following four awards will be presented during the Summit:
- Community Advocate of the Year;
- Law Enforcement Official of the Year;
- Prosecutor of the Year; and
- Survivor Advocate of the Year.
Due to ongoing health and safety concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to change the Summit from a physical attendance format to a webinar. The Summit will be launched virtually on Tuesday, Oct. 6.The new online format allows for a larger number of registrants, with more than 2,000 individuals across 27 different states attending. Information including the agenda, registration, frequently asked questions and more can be found here. The 2020 Human Trafficking Summit is hosted by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, the Florida Department of Children and Families, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, the Florida Department of Health, the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Inc., and the Junior Leagues of Florida State Public Affairs Committee along with the University of Central Florida as an educational partner.