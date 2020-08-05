Episode 3 of “The People’s Lawyer” Podcast Available Today">

The third episode of Attorney General Tim Fox’s “The People’s Lawyer” podcast was released today, featuring an interview between Fox and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller.

Miller is the nation’s longest-serving attorney general, having been in office 37 years. “General Miller’s long career in public service is both admirable and impressive,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “Because the public sphere has become much more politicized in recent years, I wanted to know how General Miller has adapted to the changing political environment, along with his advice for young people considering careers in public service,” Fox added.

The bi-weekly podcast is produced by the National Association for Attorneys General (NAAG), of which Fox is president. A total of ten episodes will run approximately 30 minutes in length; nine will take the form of a conversation between Fox and his guests. Future episodes will address topics such as consumer protection, elder abuse, human trafficking, and a myriad of other issues that face states attorneys general. “The People’s Lawyer” is available for free download through Podbean and several other major streaming services. Episodes are also available on the Montana Department of Justice’s website.

Fox was elected president of NAAG on December 9, 2019. The organization was founded in 1907 to help attorneys general fulfill the responsibilities of their office and to assist in the delivery of high-quality legal services to the states and territorial jurisdictions.